NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval results: Chase Elliott defends his title
In an unexpected 17-turn of events, rain held off for Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In more predictable fashion, Chase Elliott won his second Roval 400 race in a row and his fourth consecutive road course race.
“They are the best at road course racing right now,” second place finished Joey Logano said of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy team.
Elliott drove back to the top-three in the final 25 laps after a loose wheel forced him to the back of the pack mid-race. The driver regained his track position off the restart following a late caution and made his pass of the Toyotas of Erik Jones and Kyle Busch heading into the final 20 laps of the race.
Busch attempted to drive himself to Victory Lane to remain in playoff contention with a late, bold call deemed “Richard Petty.” His team passed on fuel as others pitted to inherit the lead following the caution, but Busch fell back out of the top-five by the time the next yellow flag was thrown. He said that even if he stayed out, he didn’t think his team could take first.
After the next yellow flag, Logano and Kurt Busch raced into the top-three, but Jones took the third place spot from Kurt Busch before the checkered flag.
In addition to defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who was below the eight-driver cutoff heading into Sunday, other bubble drivers Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will not advance to the playoff Round of 8.
“Man, it’s just frustrating to know how good we are and what we’re capable of,” Busch, still winless in 2020, said on NBC’s broadcast following the race. “And being champions from last year to not come out here and be able to succeed and be able to win.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR final 8
|Kevin Harvick
|+45
|Denny Hamlin
|+32
|Brad Keselowski
|+13
|Chase Elliott
|+5
|Joey Logano
|-5
|Martin Truex
|-10
|Alex Bowman
|-18
|Kurt Busch
|-21
NASCAR Roval race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time Behind
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|WINNER
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|3.895
|3
|Erik Jones
|20
|6.737
|4
|Kurt Busch
|1
|10.699
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11.415
|6
|William Byron
|24
|12.953
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|14.08
|8
|Alex Bowman
|88
|14.775
|9
|Cole Custer
|41
|15.038
|10
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|15.476
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|15.897
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|16.802
|13
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|17.426
|14
|Ryan Preece
|37
|18.469
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|18.79
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|19.429
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|20.139
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|21.94
|19
|Austin Dillon
|3
|22.227
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|22.481
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|24.752
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|26.814
|23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|28.652
|24
|Christopher Bell
|95
|29.122
|25
|Daniel Suaruez
|96
|30.08
|26
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|33.211
|27
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|35.979
|28
|Quin Houff
|0
|37.255
|29
|James Davison
|53
|43.984
|30
|Kyle Busch
|18
|44.542
|31
|Ryan Newman
|6
|74.449
|32
|Michael McDowell
|34
|93.126
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|51
|34.117
|34
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|-1
|35
|JJ Yeley
|77
|-1
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|-4
|37
|Brennan Poole
|15
|-14
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|-52
NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule
Round of 8
▪ 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway
▪ 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
▪ 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Championship 4
▪ 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
