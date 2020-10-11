NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval results: Chase Elliott defends his title

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott performs a burnout for fans after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 11, 2020. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In an unexpected 17-turn of events, rain held off for Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In more predictable fashion, Chase Elliott won his second Roval 400 race in a row and his fourth consecutive road course race.

“They are the best at road course racing right now,” second place finished Joey Logano said of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy team.

Elliott drove back to the top-three in the final 25 laps after a loose wheel forced him to the back of the pack mid-race. The driver regained his track position off the restart following a late caution and made his pass of the Toyotas of Erik Jones and Kyle Busch heading into the final 20 laps of the race.

Busch attempted to drive himself to Victory Lane to remain in playoff contention with a late, bold call deemed “Richard Petty.” His team passed on fuel as others pitted to inherit the lead following the caution, but Busch fell back out of the top-five by the time the next yellow flag was thrown. He said that even if he stayed out, he didn’t think his team could take first.

After the next yellow flag, Logano and Kurt Busch raced into the top-three, but Jones took the third place spot from Kurt Busch before the checkered flag.

In addition to defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who was below the eight-driver cutoff heading into Sunday, other bubble drivers Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will not advance to the playoff Round of 8.

“Man, it’s just frustrating to know how good we are and what we’re capable of,” Busch, still winless in 2020, said on NBC’s broadcast following the race. “And being champions from last year to not come out here and be able to succeed and be able to win.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.





NASCAR final 8

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Kevin Harvick +45 Denny Hamlin +32 Brad Keselowski +13 Chase Elliott +5 Joey Logano -5 Martin Truex -10 Alex Bowman -18 Kurt Busch -21

NASCAR Roval race results

Pos. Driver Car No. Time Behind 1 Chase Elliott 9 WINNER 2 Joey Logano 22 3.895 3 Erik Jones 20 6.737 4 Kurt Busch 1 10.699 5 Ryan Blaney 12 11.415 6 William Byron 24 12.953 7 Martin Truex Jr 19 14.08 8 Alex Bowman 88 14.775 9 Cole Custer 41 15.038 10 Clint Bowyer 14 15.476 11 Kevin Harvick 4 15.897 12 Tyler Reddick 8 16.802 13 Jimmie Johnson 48 17.426 14 Ryan Preece 37 18.469 15 Denny Hamlin 11 18.79 16 Aric Almirola 10 19.429 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 20.139 18 Brad Keselowski 2 21.94 19 Austin Dillon 3 22.227 20 Chris Buescher 17 22.481 21 Bubba Wallace 43 24.752 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 26.814 23 Ty Dillon 13 28.652 24 Christopher Bell 95 29.122 25 Daniel Suaruez 96 30.08 26 Gray Gaulding 27 33.211 27 Corey Lajoie 32 35.979 28 Quin Houff 0 37.255 29 James Davison 53 43.984 30 Kyle Busch 18 44.542 31 Ryan Newman 6 74.449 32 Michael McDowell 34 93.126 33 Josh Bilicki 51 34.117 34 Matt Kenseth 42 -1 35 JJ Yeley 77 -1 36 John Hunter Nemechek 38 -4 37 Brennan Poole 15 -14 38 Timmy Hill 66 -52

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

▪ 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

▪ 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

▪ 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

▪ 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway