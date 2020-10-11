Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval results: Chase Elliott defends his title

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott performs a burnout for fans after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott performs a burnout for fans after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In an unexpected 17-turn of events, rain held off for Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In more predictable fashion, Chase Elliott won his second Roval 400 race in a row and his fourth consecutive road course race.

“They are the best at road course racing right now,” second place finished Joey Logano said of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy team.

Elliott drove back to the top-three in the final 25 laps after a loose wheel forced him to the back of the pack mid-race. The driver regained his track position off the restart following a late caution and made his pass of the Toyotas of Erik Jones and Kyle Busch heading into the final 20 laps of the race.

Busch attempted to drive himself to Victory Lane to remain in playoff contention with a late, bold call deemed “Richard Petty.” His team passed on fuel as others pitted to inherit the lead following the caution, but Busch fell back out of the top-five by the time the next yellow flag was thrown. He said that even if he stayed out, he didn’t think his team could take first.

After the next yellow flag, Logano and Kurt Busch raced into the top-three, but Jones took the third place spot from Kurt Busch before the checkered flag.

In addition to defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who was below the eight-driver cutoff heading into Sunday, other bubble drivers Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will not advance to the playoff Round of 8.

“Man, it’s just frustrating to know how good we are and what we’re capable of,” Busch, still winless in 2020, said on NBC’s broadcast following the race. “And being champions from last year to not come out here and be able to succeed and be able to win.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR final 8

Kevin Harvick+45
Denny Hamlin +32
Brad Keselowski+13
Chase Elliott+5
Joey Logano-5
Martin Truex-10
Alex Bowman-18
Kurt Busch-21

NASCAR Roval race results

Pos.DriverCar No.Time Behind
1Chase Elliott9WINNER
2Joey Logano223.895
3Erik Jones206.737
4Kurt Busch110.699
5Ryan Blaney1211.415
6William Byron2412.953
7Martin Truex Jr1914.08
8Alex Bowman8814.775
9Cole Custer4115.038
10Clint Bowyer 1415.476
11Kevin Harvick415.897
12Tyler Reddick816.802
13Jimmie Johnson4817.426
14Ryan Preece3718.469
15Denny Hamlin1118.79
16Aric Almirola1019.429
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4720.139
18Brad Keselowski221.94
19Austin Dillon322.227
20Chris Buescher1722.481
21Bubba Wallace4324.752
22Matt DiBenedetto2126.814
23Ty Dillon1328.652
24Christopher Bell9529.122
25Daniel Suaruez9630.08
26Gray Gaulding2733.211
27Corey Lajoie3235.979
28Quin Houff037.255
29James Davison5343.984
30Kyle Busch1844.542
31Ryan Newman674.449
32Michael McDowell3493.126
33Josh Bilicki5134.117
34Matt Kenseth42-1
35JJ Yeley77-1
36John Hunter Nemechek38-4
37Brennan Poole15-14
38Timmy Hill66-52

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

