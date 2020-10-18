NASCAR at Kansas Cup playoff race live updates: Chase Elliott wins Stage 1

Clint Bowyer (14) leads a pace lap in honor of his final season before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

NASCAR’s Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs starts Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The Hollywood Casino 400 begins at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

The race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval will be 400 miles (267 laps) with stages breaks on laps 80, 160 and 267. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

A victory at Kansas could give the race-winning team an advantage in the Championship 4 event by providing more time to prepare for the finale.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR FINAL 8

Kevin Harvick +45 Denny Hamlin +32 Brad Keselowski +13 Chase Elliott +5 Joey Logano -5 Martin Truex -10 Alex Bowman -18 Kurt Busch -21

3:47 p.m., Lap 91: Hamlin leading, Kurt Busch flying

Hamlin is the first driver off pit road and jumps out to an early lead to open the second stage. Blaney restarts third after Elliott in second, and Blaney takes second after the race goes green. Kurt Busch, who finished the. last stage out of the top-10 and drove back from a speeding penalty incredibly zooms to fourth place. Keselowski is also racing in the top-five.

3:40 p.m., Lap 80: Elliott wins Stage 1 at Kansas

Elliott made an outside pass of Harvick to re-take the lead in the final 15 laps of the stage. Harvick then dropped back before the close, getting passed by Keselowski, Hamlin, Blaney, Jones and Bowman in the top-seven (Harvick in seventh). Truex, Logano and Kyle Busch also get points in the top-10. Elliott was having radio communication issues and his team believed it to be a problem with his earplugs, and coordinated a hand-off on pit road for a new pair. After the pit stop, Elliott resumes clearer communication with his team.

3:23 p.m., Lap 57: Penske passes

The Team Penske cars of Blaney, Keselowski and Logano running in fourth, fifth and sixth, but Blaney earlier gets by Hamlin to take third place while Bowman gets around Logano for sixth. A few laps later, the order is still Harvick, Elliot, Keselowski, Blaney, Hamlin, Jones, Truex and Logano (dropping).

3:12 p.m., Lap 32: Harvick takes the lead

Byron puts up an early block of Logano, who drives low off the restart in attempt to get by him as Elliott gets past his Hendrick teammate. Harvick then passes Elliott for first place and the field settles into Harvick, Elliott, Hamlin, Logano, Blaney as Byron (who took two tires) drops back out of the top-10 quickly. Kurt Busch has raced back into the top-25.

3:05 p.m., Lap 25: Chase Elliott leads early laps

Chase Elliott stays in first until the competition caution. He is followed by Harvick, Hamlin, Logano, Blaney, Ku. Busch, Keselowski, Bowman, Reddick, Byron, Jones, Truex Jr. Truex Jr. has moved up 25 spots since starting the race in last place. Elliott leads the field to pit road, where Byron takes two tires to emerge first off pit road. Ku. Busch gets a speeding penalty on pit road, then comes back down pit road for his crew to check a loose lug nut on his right rear tire. The race returns to green on Lap 30.

2:55 p.m., Lap 10: Green flag, early fight for second

Chase Elliott, starting on the pole, stays out front for the opening laps. Joey Logano takes the outside lane as the field goes three-wide for the first laps, but Kurt Busch challenges him for second place, then Kevin Harvick passes both drivers for second place as Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney run up into the top-five.

2:36 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies, engines fired

Pre-race ceremonies are underway from Kansas Speedway, where drivers have pulled out their winter coats. The invocation is delivered live, and U.S. army specialist Reanna Lloyd performs the national anthem before a four-jet flyover zooms over the track and limited fans cheer from the stands. Fort Leavenworth’s Lt. Gen. James Rainey gives the command to start engines. Clint Bowyer takes the top spot for pace laps in honor of the Emporia, Kansas-native driver before what will likely be his final race at his hometown track.

2:05 p.m.: What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

The Hollywood Casino 400 begins at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The green flag is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. and the race typically lasts three hours. Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267 and there will be a competition caution on lap 25.

1:35 p.m.: Cold in Kansas





Martin Truex Jr. noted the cooler weather at the Kansas City-based speedway. The temperature near the track is 43 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, and is expected to reach a high of 47 degrees. The cars should be more comfortable to drive in, though, according to Truex, who said that the cold temperature would also make the track “really fast.”

“Generally, it makes it a little bit harder to pass when it’s cool because the bottom is going to be more dominant, I would say,” Truex Jr. said. “Everybody is going to handle pretty good. No one is going to be really bad, like when it’s hot out, slippery.”

The No. 19 driver added that the track today will be a “challenge for sure.”

“But hopefully the tires will wear enough that we can get the track widen out and move around a bit,” Truex Jr. said.

1:30 p.m.: Truex to the back of the pack

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 car failed pre-race technical inspection multiple times and his car will start at the rear for today’s race. Truex was previously slated to start fifth and is one of the playoff drivers on the points bubble (-10) in sixth place. He last finished third at Kansas in July, and has dropped to the back for three races this season.

“We will deal with it,” Truex said Sunday. “This place, fortunately, there are a lot of lanes that you can run, really the whole racetrack works. You just have to go where they are not and pick them off one-by-one.”

In addition to Truex Jr, No. 53 driver James Davison also failed inspection multiple times and will drop to the rear at the start. Chase Elliott is starting on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row.

NASCAR PLAYOFF RACE AT KANSAS STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Chase Elliott* 9 2 Joey Logano* 22 3 Kurt Busch* 1 4 Kevin Harvick* 4 5 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 6 Alex Bowman* 88 7 Denny Hamlin* 11 8 Brad Keselowski* 2 9 Ryan Blaney 12 10 William Byron 24 11 Erik Jones 20 12 Clint Bowyer 14 13 Cole Custer 41 14 Jimmie Johnson 48 15 Tyler Reddick 8 16 Aric Almirola 10 17 Austin Dillon 3 18 Matt DiBenedetto 21 19 Ryan Preece 37 20 Kyle Busch 18 21 Chris Buescher 17 22 Christopher Bell 95 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 24 Bubba Wallace 43 25 Ty Dillon 13 26 Michael McDowell 34 27 Daniel Suarez 96 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Corey LaJoie 32 30 Matt Kenseth 42 31 Quin Houff 0 32 John Hunter Nemechek 38 33 James Davison 53 34 JJ Yeley 27 35 Brennan Poole 15 36 Reed Sorenson 77 37 Timmy Hill 66 38 Joey Gase 51 39 Josh Bilicki 7 40 Chad Finchum 49

*Playoff driver