NASCAR at Kansas results: Joey Logano wins, locks in spot to Championship 4

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joey Logano blocked his way to NASCAR’s championship race, controlling the final 40 laps of the race and passing lapped traffic to keep second place finisher Kevin Harvick behind him through the checkered flag.

“We’re racing for a championship again,” Logano said on NBC after his third victory this season, and first since the pandemic. “Heck yeah!”

The No. 22 Ford driver snapped a 28-race winless streak in the first Round of 8 playoff race at Kansas Speedway Sunday to punch his ticket to Phoenix.

“The same thing happened in 2018,” Logano said on NBC. “I can’t believe it.”

Alex Bowman finished in third.

“Joey’s a good blocker,” Harvick said on NBC.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

▪ 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

▪ 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

▪ 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway