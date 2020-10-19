Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR next season. His suspension is over.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson during Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR announced Monday that it has reinstated Cup driver Kyle Larson six months after he was suspended from the sport for using a racial slur. He will be eligible to return to competition next season.

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport,” a statement from NASCAR said. “Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country.”

Larson, previously the driver for the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, was fired by the team and dropped by major sponsors, as well as the Chevrolet car manufacturer, after he said the N-word during a virtual racing event in April.

This story is breaking and will be updated.