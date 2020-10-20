Chase Briscoe will make his NASCAR Cup jump driving the No. 14 after Clint Bowyer

Chase Briscoe celebrates in victory lane following a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe will move up to NASCAR’s top series next season and drive the No. 14 Ford vacated by Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday morning.

Bowyer will retire from racing to transition to a broadcast role at FOX Sports in 2021 and Briscoe will be promoted from within SHR, where he raced the No. 98 car in Xfinity full-time since last season. He recently amassed his ninth win of the season (11th Xfinity win overall) at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. His car’s primary partner, HighPoint.com, will transition with Briscoe to the No. 14.

“Wins are my benchmark,” a statement from team co-owner Gene Haas said in a statement. “And Chase has done a lot of winning this year. His stats alone merit his place in Cup, but Chase has also proven to be a strong ambassador for our partners who appreciate his grit and determination.”

Briscoe, 25, began his career on the dirt tracks in his Indiana home state, and has risen through NASCAR’s ranks of ARCA, Trucks and Xfinity over the past five years. He is making his second straight Xfinity appearance this year and is on-pace to continue a dominant run heading into the championship race at Phoenix.

“Having had Clint Bowyer in the car and now Chase, it’s special, but also practical,” team co-owner former full-time Cup driver Tony Stewart said in a statement. “With the lower horsepower package they have in the Cup Series, you have to run these cars a lot freer, and I think that suits a driver with a dirt background.”

Stewart, another Indiana native who got his start on dirt, said he sees a lot of himself in Briscoe.

“I raced with Chase’s dad in USAC sprint cars and in non-wing cars, so to see Chase come up through the ranks like I did brings back memories,” Stewart said in a statement. “When it comes to the 14 car, I obviously have a passion for having dirt drivers behind the wheel.”

Briscoe called Stewart his hero growing up and tweeted that he was at a loss for words over the news.

“Five years ago I was sleeping on couches and volunteering at race shops and now I’m driving my hero’s car,” Briscoe wrote. “The 14 is more than just a number to me, I hope to make everyone proud like the last Indiana guy.”