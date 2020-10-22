Michael Jordan’s hoops legacy will be reflected in his NASCAR team name, car number

NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin announced the name and number for their new Cup team Thursday, which joins the series next season with Bubba Wallace as its driver. The team will be named 23XI Racing (pronounced “twenty-three eleven”) and will field the No. 23 car.

“Michael and I have a shared vision for this team,” a statement from Hamlin said. “So it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.”

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, wore the number through most of his decorated basketball career. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin has driven the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing for over a decade. Jordan told The Observer last month that ultimately the car number was Wallace’s decision.

“It’s all going to be what Bubba wants,” Jordan said. “I’m not going to impose on him with my persona. At the end of the day, I want him to have his own identity. If he chooses to drive that number, great! If he chooses another number, that’s great as well.”

Wallace, who drives the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, re-tweeted the video announcing the name and number on Twitter Thursday: “This is the start of the new adventure! So ready!”

The announcement, which was made on the team’s new social media channels and official website, also revealed the 23XI Racing team logo, which features the name spelled out using the colors red, black and white.

A team manufacturer has not yet been announced, but a partnership with Toyota and an alliance with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing team is expected based on comments made by Jordan and Gibbs. Jordan told The Observer that he and Hamlin were in conversation with Gibbs about creating a relationship with the championship-winning, four-car team.

Gibbs also told CBS Sports that he believes the new team will end up using Toyota equipment. Hamlin said three weeks ago that alliance and manufacturer contracts were not yet finalized.

23XI Racing