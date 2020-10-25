NASCAR at Texas live updates: Martin Truex Jr. starting at the back, Harvick on the pole

Noah Gragson (9) and Harrison Burton (20) come out of turn four onto the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 is on NBCSN.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Joey Logano secured a win at Kansas last weekend to advance to the Championship 4. He is starting in the front row behind Kevin Harvick on the pole.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

3:51 p.m., Lap 5: Green flag, then caution

A caution comes out in the first five laps of the race for Buescher, who hits the Turn 2 wall. Harvick leads all opening laps. He is followed by Keselowski and Bowman at the flag.

3:38 p.m.: Engines fired

Pre-race ceremonies get underway after a dramatic end to the Trucks race at Texas, which was won by Sheldon Creed. Jimmie Johnson’s father, Gary Johnson, gives the command to start engines as more fans file into the stands. A four-jet flyover follows as the race gets ready to start.

3:30 p.m.: Truex gets penalized, others to the back