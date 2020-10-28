Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR at Texas results: Kyle Busch wins, leaving 3 championship spots up for grabs

NASCAR waited out the rain and Kyle Busch waited for his moment at Texas Motor Speedway.

“When he gets to two seconds we’ll turn you loose,” Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens radioed to his driver in the final stage of Wednesday’s race, which was postponed three times over the course of more than 72 hours for weather.

After the race stalled, stalled, stalled, then finally started and sprinted to its final stage with few cautions, Busch was riding the tail of Clint Bowyer, who won the first stage of the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, until the No. 14 driver ran low on fuel and Busch was able to make his pass.

Busch then fielded calls from Stevens for the rest of the race to simultaneously save fuel and drive fast to put him in Victory Lane for the first time this season. The defending NASCAR champion nearly forgot his signature bow after the win.

“It’s been a really long time,” Busch said on the NBCSN broadcast.

Teammate and playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. finished in second and Cup rookie Christopher Bell finished in third.

There are still three spots for the Championship 4 race up for grabs Sunday at Martinsville. Joey Logano, who won at Kansas last week, is the only driver who has locked in his spot for the final round of the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR post-Texas playoff standings

Joey LoganoADV (win at Kansas)
Kevin Harvick+42
Denny Hamlin+27
Brad Keselowski+25
Chase Elliott-25
Alex Bowman-25
Martin Truex Jr.-36
Kurt Busch-81

NASCAR Texas final results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Kyle Busch18
2Martin Truex Jr.19
3Christopher Bell95
4Ryan Blaney12
5Alex Bowman88
6Brad Keselowski2
7Kurt Busch1
8Mat DiBenedetto21
9Denny Hamlin11
10Joey Logano22
11Austin Dillon3
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
13William Byron24
14Cole Custer41
15Tyler Reddick8
16Kevin Harvick4
17Clint Bowyer14
18Ryan Preece37
19Ryan Newman6
20Chase Elliott9
21Erik Jones20
22John Hunter Nemechek38
23Aric Almirola10
24Ty Dillon13
25Corey LaJoie32
26Michael McDowell34
27Daniel Suarez96
28Brennan Poole15
29Josh Bilicki7
30Timmy Hill66
31Garrett Smithley53
32Reed Sorenson77
33Quin Houff00
34Chris Buescher17
35Chad Finchum49
36Jimmie Johnson48
37Joey Gase51
38Bubba Wallace43
39Matt Kenseth42
40JJ Yeley27
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
