NASCAR at Texas results: Kyle Busch wins, leaving 3 championship spots up for grabs

NASCAR waited out the rain and Kyle Busch waited for his moment at Texas Motor Speedway.

“When he gets to two seconds we’ll turn you loose,” Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens radioed to his driver in the final stage of Wednesday’s race, which was postponed three times over the course of more than 72 hours for weather.

After the race stalled, stalled, stalled, then finally started and sprinted to its final stage with few cautions, Busch was riding the tail of Clint Bowyer, who won the first stage of the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, until the No. 14 driver ran low on fuel and Busch was able to make his pass.

Busch then fielded calls from Stevens for the rest of the race to simultaneously save fuel and drive fast to put him in Victory Lane for the first time this season. The defending NASCAR champion nearly forgot his signature bow after the win.

“It’s been a really long time,” Busch said on the NBCSN broadcast.

Teammate and playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. finished in second and Cup rookie Christopher Bell finished in third.

There are still three spots for the Championship 4 race up for grabs Sunday at Martinsville. Joey Logano, who won at Kansas last week, is the only driver who has locked in his spot for the final round of the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

▪ 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR post-Texas playoff standings

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +42 Denny Hamlin +27 Brad Keselowski +25 Chase Elliott -25 Alex Bowman -25 Martin Truex Jr. -36 Kurt Busch -81

NASCAR Texas final results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Busch 18 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3 Christopher Bell 95 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Alex Bowman 88 6 Brad Keselowski 2 7 Kurt Busch 1 8 Mat DiBenedetto 21 9 Denny Hamlin 11 10 Joey Logano 22 11 Austin Dillon 3 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 William Byron 24 14 Cole Custer 41 15 Tyler Reddick 8 16 Kevin Harvick 4 17 Clint Bowyer 14 18 Ryan Preece 37 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Chase Elliott 9 21 Erik Jones 20 22 John Hunter Nemechek 38 23 Aric Almirola 10 24 Ty Dillon 13 25 Corey LaJoie 32 26 Michael McDowell 34 27 Daniel Suarez 96 28 Brennan Poole 15 29 Josh Bilicki 7 30 Timmy Hill 66 31 Garrett Smithley 53 32 Reed Sorenson 77 33 Quin Houff 00 34 Chris Buescher 17 35 Chad Finchum 49 36 Jimmie Johnson 48 37 Joey Gase 51 38 Bubba Wallace 43 39 Matt Kenseth 42 40 JJ Yeley 27