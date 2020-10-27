NASCAR at Texas live updates: Still cold and wet after race postponed twice to Tuesday

A crew member for Kyle Bush’s team uses a blower to dry out the pit area before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race after morning rain prevented the 9 a.m. rescheduled start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

After two days of race postponements at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR will try to run its playoff race Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT (NBCSN).

In order to run the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, the track will have to remain dry — and there’s more wet weather in the Fort Worth forecast. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 34% chance of rain at race time and a 51% chance at 3 p.m. with clouds hanging over the track all day.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval is 501 miles (334 laps) and has stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after it completed the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

Joey Logano is the only driver who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas on Oct. 18. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.

10:40 a.m.: Race start likely delayed

Light rain throughout the morning has created a wet track at Texas Motor Speedway. A live view of the speedway can be found here. The race is scheduled to start at noon EST, but NASCAR has not begun efforts to dry the track, so today’s start will likely be delayed again. The weather forecast shows a possible no-rain clearing around noon. NASCAR will attempt to finish this race before heading to Martinsville this weekend, even if that means waiting out the rain to squeeze in 114 laps between rain cells to make the race official.

NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +41 Denny Hamlin +20 Brad Keselowski +8 Chase Elliott -8 Alex Bowman -27 Martin Truex Jr. -51 Kurt Busch -73

NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (TUESDAY)

Order Driver Car No. 1 Clint Bowyer 14 2 Jimmie Johnson 48 3 Erik Jones 20 4 Joey Logano* 22 5 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 6 Chase Elliott* 9 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Austin Dillon 3 9 Brad Keselowski* 2 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 William Byron 24 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Kurt Busch* 1 15 Denny Hamlin* 11 16 Matt Kenseth 42 17 Christopher Bell 95 18 Alex Bowman* 88 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Bubba Wallace 43 22 Michael McDowell 34 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Corey LaJoie 32 26 Ryan Preece 37 27 Aric Almirola 10 28 Ty Dillon 13 29 Joey Gase 51 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Timmy Hill 66 32 Daniel Suárez 96 33 Chad Finchum 49 34 Brennan Poole 15 35 Reed Sorenson (one lap down) 77 36 Kevin Harvick* (one lap down) 4 37 Josh Bilicki (two laps down) 7 38 Chris Buescher (-10) 17 39 Quin Houff (-11) 00 40 JJ Yeley (out) 27

*Playoff driver