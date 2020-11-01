NASCAR at Martinsville race results: Championship 4 drivers finalized

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kevin Harvick will not be racing for NASCAR championship this year after dominating the regular season. Instead, the four drivers racing for a title in 2020 are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

Elliott won at Martinsville Speedway Sunday evening in a tense elimination race at the Virginia short track.

“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC.

The No. 9 Chevrolet driver’s 10th career Cup win also sends him to the Championship 4 for the first time. He held an almost seven-second lead over second place finisher Ryan Blaney at the checkered flag. Logano finished in third.

Elliott’s evening ended in the smoke of celebratory donuts. Harvick’s night ended in the smoke of a last-ditch effort to gain a point and a position by crashing out Kyle Busch, who he was racing down the frontstretch coming down to finish. He called it a “Hail Mary” move.

The No. 4 driver’s troubles started long before the final laps. Harvick fell out of the top-10 early, reporting handling issues to miss points in the first stage. Then, late in the second stage, a literal blow for the regular season champion: Harvick’s flat tire forced him to make a green flag pit stop, putting him two laps down and jeopardizing his championship hopes after winning nine races this season.

Harvick then battled through lapped traffic as the race leaders did the same, pinning the Ford out of free pass position for a majority of the race until around 100 laps were left. That’s when Harvick made a move to round Bubba Wallace. A timely caution flag flew shortly after, finally rewarding Harvick with the free pass, but he was still stuck cars behind playoff drivers Hamlin and Keselowski.

Where, when is the NASCAR championship race?

▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (NBC)

NASCAR champions by year

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

2010: Jimmy Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmy Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch