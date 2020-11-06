NASCAR at Phoenix race results: Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series championship

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories/Trench Shoring Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sheldon Creed is NASCAR’s Truck Series champion. The GMS Racing driver took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finale that saw a shake up of the running order in the final laps of the race, the Lucas Oil 150, when a late-lap caution flew.

Zane Smith finished in second.

Playoff driver Brett Moffitt was racing in first with a four-second lead and three laps left in the race, but a spin by Dawson Cram brought out the yellow flag and forced an additional six laps. Creed, who was in the top-three when the flag came out, said he had “nothing to lose” as he was trailing the leader by a few seconds.

His No. 2 Chevrolet team made a call to pit for tires and fuel as Moffitt and Grant Enfinger, in second place, stayed out. Creed then drove low and stayed low on the final restart of the race, rounding the turns of the 1-mile track to emerge in first and stay there through the checkered flag to claim the 2020 Trucks championship.

“I pride myself on my restarts week-in and week-out,” Creed said on FS1 after his win. “And just nailed the restart right there.”

Smith, who won the first stage of the race and led the earliest laps, also pitted during the final yellow flag and gained positions after the flag. Despite Smith’s rookie success this year, he said he was “disgusted” by coming up short. He finished less than a second behind Creed.

But it was Moffitt, who was led the most laps of the race (78), and was in position to take the title after breaking both legs at the beginning season, who was nearly speechless after suffering a late-race heart-breaker.

His teammate will instead be celebrating tonight.

NASCAR Truck Series championship race results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Sheldon Creed* 2 2 Zane Smith* 21 3 Chandler Smith 51 4 Christian Eckes 18 5 Raphael Lessard 4 6 Stewart Frisen 52 7 Ben Rhodes 99 8 Tyler Ankrum 26 9 Todd Gilliland 38 10 Brett Moffitt* 23 11 Johnny Sauter 13 12 Austin Hill 16 13 Grant Enfinger* 98 14 Matt Crafton 88 15 Tanner Gray 15 16 Dylan Lupton 17 17 Sam Mayer 24 18 Trevor Bayne 45 19 Tate Fogleman 2 20 Austin Wayne Self 22 21 Ryan Truex 40 22 Jordan Anderson 3 23 Spencer Davis 11 24 Derek Kraus 19 25 Tyler Hill 56 26 Danny Bohn 30 27 Spencer Boyd 20 28 Dawson Cram 41 29 Robby Lyons 97 30 Akinori Ogata 33 31 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 32 Carson Hocevar 42 33 Josh Reaume 00

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

* — Championship 4 driver