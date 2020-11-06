NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Phoenix race results: Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series championship
Sheldon Creed is NASCAR’s Truck Series champion. The GMS Racing driver took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finale that saw a shake up of the running order in the final laps of the race, the Lucas Oil 150, when a late-lap caution flew.
Zane Smith finished in second.
Playoff driver Brett Moffitt was racing in first with a four-second lead and three laps left in the race, but a spin by Dawson Cram brought out the yellow flag and forced an additional six laps. Creed, who was in the top-three when the flag came out, said he had “nothing to lose” as he was trailing the leader by a few seconds.
His No. 2 Chevrolet team made a call to pit for tires and fuel as Moffitt and Grant Enfinger, in second place, stayed out. Creed then drove low and stayed low on the final restart of the race, rounding the turns of the 1-mile track to emerge in first and stay there through the checkered flag to claim the 2020 Trucks championship.
“I pride myself on my restarts week-in and week-out,” Creed said on FS1 after his win. “And just nailed the restart right there.”
Smith, who won the first stage of the race and led the earliest laps, also pitted during the final yellow flag and gained positions after the flag. Despite Smith’s rookie success this year, he said he was “disgusted” by coming up short. He finished less than a second behind Creed.
But it was Moffitt, who was led the most laps of the race (78), and was in position to take the title after breaking both legs at the beginning season, who was nearly speechless after suffering a late-race heart-breaker.
His teammate will instead be celebrating tonight.
NASCAR Truck Series championship race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Sheldon Creed*
|2
|2
|Zane Smith*
|21
|3
|Chandler Smith
|51
|4
|Christian Eckes
|18
|5
|Raphael Lessard
|4
|6
|Stewart Frisen
|52
|7
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|8
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|10
|Brett Moffitt*
|23
|11
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|12
|Austin Hill
|16
|13
|Grant Enfinger*
|98
|14
|Matt Crafton
|88
|15
|Tanner Gray
|15
|16
|Dylan Lupton
|17
|17
|Sam Mayer
|24
|18
|Trevor Bayne
|45
|19
|Tate Fogleman
|2
|20
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|21
|Ryan Truex
|40
|22
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|23
|Spencer Davis
|11
|24
|Derek Kraus
|19
|25
|Tyler Hill
|56
|26
|Danny Bohn
|30
|27
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|28
|Dawson Cram
|41
|29
|Robby Lyons
|97
|30
|Akinori Ogata
|33
|31
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|32
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|33
|Josh Reaume
|00
* — Championship 4 driver
