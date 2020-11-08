NASCAR Cup race updates: Chase Elliott’s car fails inspection before championship

The final race of the NASCAR season is today at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series championship, the Season Finale 500, starts at 3 p.m. on NBC.

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 312 miles (312 laps) with stage breaks on laps 75, 190 and 312.

The final four drivers are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Cup championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

Lap 30: Competition caution

3:30 p.m.: The running order at the first caution is Logano, Keselowski, Hamlin, Blaney and Kurt Busch still. By Lap 27, Elliott gets inside Bowyer for 10th place and completes his pass.

Lap 20: Elliott making moves

3:26 p.m.: Elliott is up to 13th place as Logano, the race leader starts lapping cars at the back of the field. Preece makes contact with the wall and has to pit. He goes two laps down. The running order is Logano, Keselowski, Hamlin, Blaney and Kurt Busch in the top-five. Logano reports he’s loose around the turns.

Lap 10: Logano up front

3:22 p.m.: Logano takes the high lane on the start and leads the field early. Keselowski is in second and also racing high. He is racing next to Hamlin on the inside, but attempts to make a high pass and Keselowski slides inside to get a clear positonal advantage on him. Elliott, starting last, is up to 20th place 10 laps in.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Pre-race ceremonies

3:08 p.m.: The invocation, national anthem and jet flyover is complete at Phoenix ahead of the Season Finale 500. The command to start engines comes and drivers get ready to roll off the grid for pace laps. Jimmie Johnson will lead one of th pace laps.

Championship driver intros

2:45 p.m.: The Championship 4 drivers are introduced on stage at Phoenix in front of limited fans. Around 8,400 fans (20 percent capacity) are allowed to attend today’s race. Each driver wears a “One Final Time” hat to honor Johnson.

Jimmie Johnson honored

The retiring Cup Series drivers is set to enter his final race of his final full-time NASCAR season. Johnson won seven championships with Hendrick Motorsports and earned 83 race wins in his Cup career. He is 45 years old and has raced full-time in NASCAR’s top series since 2002. In addition to Johnson, this will be Clint Bowyer’s final NASCAR race before the No. 14 SHR driver heads to the broadcast booth for FOX Sports next season. Matt Kenseth is also expected to exit the series after the season.

Johnson does an intro lap around the track, standing in the back of a Toyota truck, ahead of his final race. He will race a part-time schedule in IndyCar next season for Chip Ganassi Racing.

A tribute to Jimmie Johnson is on display at ⁦@phoenixraceway⁩, including Chevrolet’s ad with fan tweets honoring his career. pic.twitter.com/Fk1XlvJvBJ — Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) November 8, 2020







Who has the most NASCAR championships?

Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson are all tied for the most championships at NASCAR’s top level with seven. Petty has the most career wins at 200.







What time and channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Today’s NASCAR race at Phoenix is on NBC at 3 p.m. (1 p.m. local). The command will come at 3:05 p.m. and the green flag is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. The weather is bright, with some white clouds overhead and a very low chance of rain.

NASCAR points standing

Joey Logano Win at Kansas Chase Elliott Win at Martinsville Denny Hamlin +9 Brad Keselowski +8 Kevin Harvick -8 Alex Bowman -28 Martin Truex Jr. -52 Kurt Busch -86

How will today’s race determine a NASCAR champion?

The first championship driver (Elliott, Logano, Keselowski or Hamlin) to cross the finish line wins the title, even if another non-championship driver wins the race.







Elliott hit with pre-race penalty

2:15 p.m.: Championship 4 driver and pole-sitter Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race after his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection. The car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties were issued to the team. Elliott will drop to the back of the field before the green flag, but he’ll have 312 laps to make up the position.

Elliott said on NBC he has all the confidence in his team and crew chief Alan Gustafson. He noted that “if you’re not pushing, you’re in the wrong business.”

NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix starting lineup

1 Chase Elliott* 9 2 Joey Logano* 22 3 Brad Keselowski* 2 4 Denny Hamlin* 11 5 Ryan Blaney 12 6 Alex Bowman 88 7 Kurt Busch 1 8 Kyle Busch 18 9 Clint Bowyer 14 10 Aric Almirola 10 11 Kevin Harvick 4 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 13 Martin Truex Jr. 19 14 Erik Jones 20 15 Cole Custer 41 16 Matt Kenseth 42 17 Christopher Bell 95 18 Austin Dillon 3 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Tyler Reddick 8 22 Ty Dillon 13 23 Bubba Wallace 43 24 Ryan Preece 37 25 William Byron 24 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 27 John Hunter Nemechek 38 28 Corey LaJoie 32 29 Michael McDowell 34 30 Daniel Suarez 96 31 Chris Buescher 17 32 JJ Yeley 27 33 Timmy Hill 66 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Brennan Poole 15 36 James Davison 53 37 Joey Gase 51 38 Josh Bilicki 77 39 Garrett Smithley 7

*Championship 4 driver