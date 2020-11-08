Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR championship at Phoenix race results: Chase Elliott wins Cup title

Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) Ralph Freso AP
Avondale, Ariz.

Chase Elliott’s first championship appearance didn’t look like his first. Elliott controlled the final 40 laps of the race after making a title-winning pass of Joey Logano, who finished in third.

The race stayed green after Elliott took the lead, and he put nearly three seconds on the rest of the field by the checkered flag, sailing to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Brad Keselowski finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in fourth.

The Championship 4 drivers dominated the top spots through the race, but it was Elliott’s car that looked the fastest from the start. The No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection to force Elliott back of the field before the green flag, but Elliott was into third place within the first 50 laps.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Phoenix race results

Pos.DriverCar No.Time Behind
1Chase Elliot9WINNER
2Brad Keselowski22.74
3Joey Logano224.847
4Denny Hamlin118.659
5Jimmie Johnson4812,43
6Ryan Blaney1214.433
7Kevin Harvick417.934
8Matt DiBenedetto2122.372
9William Byron2425.148
10Martin Truex Jr.1926.829

NASCAR champions by year

2010: Jimmy Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmy Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch

