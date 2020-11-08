NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR championship at Phoenix race results: Chase Elliott wins Cup title
Chase Elliott’s first championship appearance didn’t look like his first. Elliott controlled the final 40 laps of the race after making a title-winning pass of Joey Logano, who finished in third.
The race stayed green after Elliott took the lead, and he put nearly three seconds on the rest of the field by the checkered flag, sailing to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Brad Keselowski finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in fourth.
The Championship 4 drivers dominated the top spots through the race, but it was Elliott’s car that looked the fastest from the start. The No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection to force Elliott back of the field before the green flag, but Elliott was into third place within the first 50 laps.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR at Phoenix race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time Behind
|1
|Chase Elliot
|9
|WINNER
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2.74
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|4.847
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|8.659
|5
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|12,43
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|14.433
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|17.934
|8
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|22.372
|9
|William Byron
|24
|25.148
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|26.829
NASCAR champions by year
2010: Jimmy Johnson
2011: Tony Stewart
2012: Brad Keselowski
2013: Jimmy Johnson
2014: Kevin Harvick
2015: Kyle Busch
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2017: Martin Truex Jr.
2018: Joey Logano
2019: Kyle Busch
Comments