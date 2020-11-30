NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie signs multi-year deal to race for Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) AP

Spire Motorsports announced Monday evening that NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie has signed a multi-year deal with the team. LaJoie will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet full-time for the two-car operation in 2021.

LaJoie, 29, spent the last two seasons competing for Go Fas Racing in the No. 32 Ford. He earned one top-10 finish for the single car operation during the 2020 season and two top-10s in 2019 for the team. He previously drove for BK Racing (2017) and TriStar Motorsports (2018) in Cup races.

Spire Motorsports purchased the assets and Cup charter of Leavine Family Racing, which closed its operation at the end of the 2020 season, allowing Spire to field a second car in the top series beginning in 2021.

Spire also fields the No. 77 Chevrolet. It will name a driver for that car at a later date. Crew chiefs for both teams have not yet been announced.

LaJoie is a third generation driver who earned his best finish in 129 Cup starts at Daytona in the summer of 2019. He will join forces with NASCAR industry executives and Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr starting next season.

“(LaJoie) fits very well with our group and will obviously play a critical role in the success of our team as we continue to grow and develop,” Puchyr said in a statement from the team. “We’re going to build this together and Corey will be the anchor.”