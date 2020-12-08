Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR already changed its 2021 schedule for the pandemic with more races in Florida

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads Alex Bowman (88) and Ryan Blaney (12) on lap 130 of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Will Lester)
Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads Alex Bowman (88) and Ryan Blaney (12) on lap 130 of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Will Lester) Will Lester AP

NASCAR announced Tuesday an early adjustment to its 2021 schedule due to the pandemic, replacing Auto Club Speedway with a race at the Daytona road course. All three NASCAR national series will remain in Florida to run a triple-header weekend at the Daytona road course Feb. 19-21 following the Daytona 500 on February 14.

The Cup Series was originally scheduled to race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 21, but NASCAR has moved the Homestead race back a week to Feb 28.

Auto Club Speedway, a two-mile track in Fontana, Calif., has been removed from the schedule.

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Tuesday that it will host “a reduced number of fans” for the race weekend. The speedway said it will contact current ticket holders immediately with options and information on the reseating process. Fans are also able to visit the speedway’s website for more information on ticketing and safety protocols.

All three national series will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as originally planned, March 5-7. FOX Sports will carry coverage for the early races in NASCAR’s schedule, including the Daytona 500. A complete schedule with start times and networks for all three series will be announced soon.

2021 NASCAR CUP SCHEDULE

* = playoff race

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian to retire

December 07, 2020 6:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service