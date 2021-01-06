Front Row Motorsports adds a new NASCAR Cup rookie, sets 2021 lineup

Anthony Alfredo (21) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto) AP

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo will make his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut with Front Row Motorsports this year, the team announced Wednesday morning. Alfredo was named the No. 38 Ford Mustang driver in place of John Hunter Nemechek, who will race in the Truck Series full time in 2021.

Alfredo joins teammate Michael McDowell. The team confirmed McDowell will return as the No. 34 Ford alongside crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. This will be the pairing’s third-consecutive season together.

Alfredo, 21, is a new addition to the organization. He was a member of the 2018 NASCAR Next Class and raced a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series last year for Richard Childress Racing. Alfredo ended the 2020 season with two top-five finishes and nine top-10s in 19 races. He will work with crew chief Seth Barbour at FRM.

“We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended,” team owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement. “We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match and we look forward to this season together.”

The team also announced Wednesday that Trucks driver Todd Gilliland will return to the No. 38 F-150 in that series. David Ragan will once again pilot the No. 36 Ford in Cup at the Daytona 500 as an open entry. He finished fourth last season for the team in the race.