Reports: NBC Sports Network shutting down. What that means for NASCAR

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin leads drivers Chase Elliott, left and Brad Keselowski, right, into Turn 7 during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Elliott would win the race.
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin leads drivers Chase Elliott, left and Brad Keselowski, right, into Turn 7 during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Elliott would win the race. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR will be among the sports impacted by network and programming changes at NBC. NBCUniversal plans to shut down NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) at the end of the year and migrate its NASCAR broadcasts to NBC-owned cable channel USA Network.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the changes in a memo to staff Friday and sports leagues impacted by the changes were informed this week, according to reports by Sports Business Journal and the Wall Street Journal. In addition to NASCAR, NBCSN broadcasts races for a number of motorsports series, including IMSA, IndyCar and NHRA, as well as games for the NHL and English Premier League.

NBC signed a 10-year deal with NASCAR through 2024 to broadcast events during the second half of the season, with many of those races airing on NBCSN. Fox and its affiliate FS1 channel broadcast the first half of the season for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

“We are committed to ensuring that NASCAR and IMSA races are carried and distributed smartly to our broad and loyal fan base,” a statement from NASCAR said. “NBC is a best-in-class partner and we will work together to ensure continued high quality delivery of our events now and in the future.”

NBC is pitching the move as beneficial to partner leagues, given the greater reach of USA Network, while also boosting the entertainment channel’s audience by adding live sports. USA Network is in 86.2 million homes, per SBJ, while NBCSN reaches 80.6 million homes.

“This will make USA Network an extraordinarily powerful platform in the media marketplace,” the memo from Bevacqua said.

In addition to USA Network, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, was cited as a possible destination for NBCSN’s programming in 2022 as the company emphasizes its “long-term strategy.”

NBC released its 2021 NASCAR broadcast schedule mid-December, with 26 of NBC’s 39 races airing on NBCSN between the Cup and Xfinity Series. NASCAR fans can prepare for those channel names to look different in 2022.

NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Location

Network

Time (ET)

Sun., June 20

Nashville Superspeedway

NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Sat., June 26

Pocono Raceway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., June 27

Pocono Raceway

NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Sun., July 4

Road America

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sun., July 11

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Sun., July 18

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 8

Watkins Glen International

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 15

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NBC

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 22

Michigan International Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 28

Daytona International Speedway

NBC

7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 5

Darlington Raceway

NBCSN

6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 11

Richmond Raceway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 18

Bristol Motor Speedway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 26

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBCSN

7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 3

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC

2 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 10

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

NBC

2 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 17

Texas Motor Speedway

NBC

2 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 24

Kansas Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 31

Martinsville Speedway

NBC

2 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 7

Phoenix International Raceway

NBC

3 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Location

Network

Time (ET)

Sat., June 19

Nashville Superspeedway

NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Sun., June 27

Pocono Raceway

NBCSN

12 p.m.

Sat., July 3

Road America

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sat., July 10

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sat., July 17

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 7

Watkins Glen International

CNBC

4 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 14

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 21

Michigan International Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 27

Daytona International Speedway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 4

Darlington Raceway

NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 11

Richmond Raceway

NBCSN

2:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 25

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 2

Talladega Superspeedway

NBCSN

4:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 9

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16

Texas Motor Speedway

NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23

Kansas Speedway

NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30

Martinsville Speedway

NBCSN

6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6

Phoenix International Raceway

NBCSN

8:30 p.m.

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
