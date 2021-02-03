NASCAR & Auto Racing

Why Ty Dillon, not Bubba Wallace, is driving for 23XI in Busch Clash ahead of Daytona 500

Ty Dillon will drive for 23XI racing in place of Bubba Wallace during the Busch Clash ahead of the Daytona 500.
Ty Dillon will drive for 23XI racing in place of Bubba Wallace during the Busch Clash ahead of the Daytona 500. Jared C. Tilton TNS

Ty Dillon is confirmed to run the Busch Clash, the exhibition race that kicks off Daytona Speedweeks, for 23XI Racing on Feb. 9 at the Daytona road course. 23XI is the new Cup team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Bubba Wallace is the 23XI’s full-time driver, but Wallace isn’t eligible for the team’s first, non-points race.

“We don’t have testing and we’ve never been on track as a group,” 23XI competition director and crew chief Mike Wheeler told The Athletic. “For us to have a non-points event to start the season and be able to make laps with nothing to lose, it makes complete sense for us.”

Dillon is eligible for the Busch Clash because he won a stage in a race last season. He won the first stage in the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval for Germain Racing, which closed its shop at the end of the year and sold its charter to 23XI.

Dillon will also attempt entry into this year’s Daytona 500 as an open car competing for Gaunt Brothers Racing and he is piecing together a 2021 schedule that includes Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Very important for our team to get reps,” Hamlin tweeted about the Clash. “This will be a crucial race for us to get just that. Special thanks to @tydillon for stepping in!”

Eligibility requirements for the 2021 Busch Clash are:

There are 24 drivers eligible to compete in this year’s Clash, including Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer, who all retired from full-time NASCAR racing at the end of last season and are not scheduled to compete in the event. The Busch Clash is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 on FS1. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 on FOX.

