NASCAR & Auto Racing

Kyle Busch wins Busch Clash. Full NASCAR exhibition race results.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen Getty Images

There was a multiple overshot turns that sent drivers off the track during Tuesday night’s Busch Clash. That was a first for the exhibition Cup race typically held on the tri-oval. There was also a smoking car and long yellow flags, which is nothing new to NASCAR. What was new was that the Clash was held on the Daytona road course for the first time this year.

The race didn’t deliver the spectacular crashes that the Clash usually promises, but it did deliver some surprises. Including a last lap pass for the win by none other than Kyle Busch.

After Martin Truex Jr. slammed into the wall coming out off the backstretch chicane, a caution was called the bunch the field with five laps left. Ryan Blaney pitted for fresh tires, and defending Cup champion Chase Elliott stayed out for the lead. With two laps to go, Blaney slid ahead of Elliott for the lead. Elliott got into Blaney chasing him from the inside and Kyle Busch, in third, swiped the lead.

Elliott finished in second.

Stay tuned for a full race analysis.

Busch Clash race results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Kyle Busch18
2Chase Elliott9
3Joey Logano2
4Tyler Reddick8
5William Byron24
6Denny Hamlin11
7Alex Bowman48
8Erik Jones43
9Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
10Matt DiBenedetto21
11Austin Dillon3
12Aric Almirola10
13Ryan Blaney12
14Ryan Newman6
15Kevin Harvick4
16Chris Buescher17
17Brad Keselowski2
18Ty Dillon23
19Kurt Busch1
20Martin Truex Jr.19
21Cole Custer41

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service