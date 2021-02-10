NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR qualifying results: Alex Bowman on the pole for the Daytona 500
Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the Daytona 500. He posted the fastest speed during Wednesday’s single-lap qualifying session to determine the front row for the season-opening Cup race.
Bowman beat out Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for the top spot with a speed of 191.261 mph. Byron’s speed was 190.219 mph.
David Ragan and Ryan Preece were the two Open drivers with the best lap times and locked in their positions in the Daytona 500, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14.
NASCAR Cup qualifying results
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|47.056
|191.261
|2
|William Byron
|24
|47.314
|190.219
|3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|47.324
|190.178
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|47.474
|189.577
|5
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|47.477
|189.565
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|47.489
|189.518
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|47.573
|189.183
|8
|* Ryan Preece
|*37
|47.585
|189.135
|9
|Austin Dillon
|3
|47.631
|188.953
|10
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|47.636
|188.933
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|47.695
|188.699
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|47.695
|188.699
|13
|* David Ragan
|*36
|47.73
|188.561
|14
|Kurt Busch
|1
|47.742
|188.513
|15
|Kyle Larson
|5
|47.752
|188.474
|16
|Kyle Busch
|18
|47.78
|188.363
|17
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|47.881
|187.966
|18
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|47.895
|187.911
|19
|* Austin Cindric(i)
|*33
|47.9
|187.891
|20
|* Kaz Grala
|*16
|47.925
|187.793
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|47.943
|187.723
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|47.956
|187.672
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|47.96
|187.656
|24
|Ross Chastain
|42
|47.972
|187.609
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|48.06
|187.266
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|187.266
|187.219
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|48.124
|187.017
|28
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|48.165
|186.858
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|48.189
|186.765
|30
|Chris Buescher
|17
|48.269
|186.455
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|48.347
|186.154
|32
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|48.422
|185.866
|33
|* Ty Dillon(i)
|*96
|48.446
|185.774
|34
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|48.746
|184.631
|35
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|48.767
|184.551
|36
|Quin Houff
|0
|49.571
|181.558
|37
|* Garrett Smithley(i)
|*13
|49.88
|180.433
|38
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|49.985
|180.054
|39
|* Timmy Hill(i)
|*66
|50.016
|179.942
|40
|Cody Ware
|51
|50.074
|179.734
|41
|Joey Gase
|53
|50.63
|177.76
|42
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|50.926
|176.727
|43
|Derrike Cope
|15
|DNQ
|44
|* Noah Gragson(i)
|*62
|DNQ
