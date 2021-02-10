NASCAR qualifying results: Alex Bowman on the pole for the Daytona 500

In this Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Alex Bowman, left, and Jimmie Johnson talk on pit road before qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The most coveted seat in NASCAR went to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season. The swap announced Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File) AP

Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the Daytona 500. He posted the fastest speed during Wednesday’s single-lap qualifying session to determine the front row for the season-opening Cup race.

Bowman beat out Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for the top spot with a speed of 191.261 mph. Byron’s speed was 190.219 mph.

David Ragan and Ryan Preece were the two Open drivers with the best lap times and locked in their positions in the Daytona 500, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14.

NASCAR Cup qualifying results

Order Driver Car No. Best Time Best Speed 1 Alex Bowman 48 47.056 191.261 2 William Byron 24 47.314 190.219 3 Aric Almirola 10 47.324 190.178 4 Bubba Wallace 23 47.474 189.577 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 47.477 189.565 6 Kevin Harvick 4 47.489 189.518 7 Christopher Bell 20 47.573 189.183 8 * Ryan Preece *37 47.585 189.135 9 Austin Dillon 3 47.631 188.953 10 Daniel Suárez 99 47.636 188.933 11 Denny Hamlin 11 47.695 188.699 12 Chase Elliott 9 47.695 188.699 13 * David Ragan *36 47.73 188.561 14 Kurt Busch 1 47.742 188.513 15 Kyle Larson 5 47.752 188.474 16 Kyle Busch 18 47.78 188.363 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 47.881 187.966 18 Ryan Blaney 12 47.895 187.911 19 * Austin Cindric(i) *33 47.9 187.891 20 * Kaz Grala *16 47.925 187.793 21 Joey Logano 22 47.943 187.723 22 Chase Briscoe 14 47.956 187.672 23 Ryan Newman 6 47.96 187.656 24 Ross Chastain 42 47.972 187.609 25 Cole Custer 41 48.06 187.266 26 Brad Keselowski 2 187.266 187.219 27 Michael McDowell 34 48.124 187.017 28 Martin Truex Jr. 19 48.165 186.858 29 Erik Jones 43 48.189 186.765 30 Chris Buescher 17 48.269 186.455 31 Tyler Reddick 8 48.347 186.154 32 Anthony Alfredo # 38 48.422 185.866 33 * Ty Dillon(i) *96 48.446 185.774 34 Jamie McMurray 77 48.746 184.631 35 Corey LaJoie 7 48.767 184.551 36 Quin Houff 0 49.571 181.558 37 * Garrett Smithley(i) *13 49.88 180.433 38 BJ McLeod(i) 78 49.985 180.054 39 * Timmy Hill(i) *66 50.016 179.942 40 Cody Ware 51 50.074 179.734 41 Joey Gase 53 50.63 177.76 42 Josh Bilicki 52 50.926 176.727 43 Derrike Cope 15 DNQ



44 * Noah Gragson(i) *62 DNQ



