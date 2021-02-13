NASCAR live updates: Xfinity race at Daytona getting ready to go green

Austin Cindric (22) and Justin Allgaier (7) race for the lead through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) AP

Rain this morning canceled NASCAR Cup practice and Xfinity qualifying, but the track is ready for racing as the Xfinity Series prepares to run the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. (Yes, that is the name of the race.)

The race starts at 5:15 p.m. The Daytona 500 is tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Check back for here for updates throughout the race and final results. Follow the Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.

Second caution comes quickly

5:26 p.m., Lap 11: Williams stops on the track after the field briefly goes green. Allgaier still leads.

Early caution gives teams chance to check up

5:17 p.m., Lap 5: The field splits into two lanes early with Cindric leading the first lap. Cindric won the 2020 Xfinity championship and qualified his way into Sunday’s Daytona 500. But Allgaier, another Xfinity final four contender, takes the lead charging from the inside lane. On lap 5, Labbe spins out into the grass and a caution is called. Cindric radios to his team asking about his distance out front of his lane and is told by his spotter Coleman Pressley, that yes, too far.