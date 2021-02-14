Daytona 500 crash tracker: Every wreck and caution at NASCAR’s biggest race

Derrike Cope arrives for driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

There was no shortage of crashes in last year’s Daytona 500, including the most memorable one, featuring Ryan Newman, in the final lap. And if Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway was any indication, there will be plenty of chaos on the track this afternoon.

We’re tracking every crash and caution at the Daytona 500 and will update them below. Refresh this page for the latest.

Daytona 500 crashes

Lap 14: Did The Big One already happened? A bunch of cars are already out of the race, and we’ll get you the full breakdown and video shortly. The No. 20 of Christopher Bell took a push from new teammate Kyle Busch, then bumped into the back of Aric Almirola down low, who got loose and ran high into Alex Bowman.

Lap 3: Derrike Cope, the 62-year-old driver who beat the late Dale Earnhardt in the 1990 Daytona 500, brings out the first caution of the day by cutting a tire that sent him into the wall. A minor incident, and only Bubba Wallce headed to pit road, but Cope is done for the day.