Daytona 500 results: Michael McDowell wins NASCAR season-opening race

Michael McDowell crosses the finish line ahead of Austin Dillon to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP
Daytona Beach, Fla.

On Sunday, Michael McDowell had never won a Cup race in his 13 years in the series. In the early hours of Monday morning, after rain and fog stalled green flag racing for nearly six hours, that changed when McDowell shoved the car in front of him then passed the finish line in first.

McDowell won the Daytona 500 as the previous race leaders, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed around him. NASCAR reviewed the finish, but determined that McDowell had crossed the finish line before the caution.

Chase Elliott finished in second and Austin Dillon finished in third. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin led 98 laps of the 200-lap race, and swept both stages.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Daytona 500 results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Michael McDowell34
2Chase Elliott9
3Austin Dillon3
4Kevin Harvick4
5Denny Hamlin11
6Ryan Preece37
7Ross Chastain42
8Jamie McMurray77
9Corey LaJoie7
10Kyle Larson5
11Cole Custer41
12Joey Logano22
13Brad Keselowski2
14Kyle Busch18
15Austin Cindric33
16Christopher Bell20
17Bubba Wallace23
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
19Chase Briscoe14
20Joey Gase53
21Cody Ware21
22Kurt Busch1
23BJ McLeod23
24Josh Bilicki52
25Martin Truex Jr.19
26William Byron24
27Tyler Reddick8
28Kaz Grala16
29Quin Houff0
30Ryan Blaney12
31Chris Buescher17
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Matt DiBenedetto21
34Aric Almirola10
35Alex Bowman48
36Daniel Suarez99
37David Ragan36
38Ryan Newman6
39Erik Jones43
40Derrike Cope15



Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
