NASCAR & Auto Racing
Daytona 500 results: Michael McDowell wins NASCAR season-opening race
On Sunday, Michael McDowell had never won a Cup race in his 13 years in the series. In the early hours of Monday morning, after rain and fog stalled green flag racing for nearly six hours, that changed when McDowell shoved the car in front of him then passed the finish line in first.
McDowell won the Daytona 500 as the previous race leaders, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed around him. NASCAR reviewed the finish, but determined that McDowell had crossed the finish line before the caution.
Chase Elliott finished in second and Austin Dillon finished in third. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin led 98 laps of the 200-lap race, and swept both stages.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Daytona 500 results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|6
|Ryan Preece
|37
|7
|Ross Chastain
|42
|8
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|9
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|10
|Kyle Larson
|5
|11
|Cole Custer
|41
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|14
|Kyle Busch
|18
|15
|Austin Cindric
|33
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|20
|Joey Gase
|53
|21
|Cody Ware
|21
|22
|Kurt Busch
|1
|23
|BJ McLeod
|23
|24
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|25
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|26
|William Byron
|24
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|28
|Kaz Grala
|16
|29
|Quin Houff
|0
|30
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|31
|Chris Buescher
|17
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|33
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|34
|Aric Almirola
|10
|35
|Alex Bowman
|48
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|37
|David Ragan
|36
|38
|Ryan Newman
|6
|39
|Erik Jones
|43
|40
|Derrike Cope
|15
Comments