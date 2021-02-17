NFL star Alvin Kamara is carrying his NASCAR fandom into team sponsorship

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, center, is sponsoring a NASCAR team. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NFL All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara kept Twitter entertained during the Daytona 500 with his musings on NASCAR and questions about how drivers go to the bathroom during races. The New Orleans Saints standout attended a race at Talladega last year and has been vocal in his support for Bubba Wallace.

Now he’s sponsoring an Xfinity Series team for a race. Kamara’s chain of juice bars in Louisiana, The Big Squeezy, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 6 Chevrolet driven by Ryan Vargas at the Daytona road course, the team announced Wednesday.

“When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn’t let it slip by,” Kamara said in a team release. “I did a bit of research on Ryan as an individual and JD Motorsports and was impressed with what I read. I’m excited to play a small role in what they already have going on.”

The Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly starts at 5 p.m. Saturday on FS1.