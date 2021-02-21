NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins at the Daytona road course

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images

Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR Cup race at the Daytona road course Sunday with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.

Denny Hamlin finished in third and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.

This story is breaking and will be updated with full results shortly.

NASCAR race results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Christopher Bell 20 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Kurt Busch 1 5 Brad Keselowski 2 6 Kevin Harvick 4 7 AJ Allmendinger 16 8 Michael McDowell 34 9 Ryan Preece 37 10 Alex Bowman 48 11 Chris Buescher 17 12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 13 Cole Custer 41 14 Erik Jones 43 15 Ryan Bailey 12 16 Daniel Suarez 99 17 Aric Almirola 10 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Ty Dillon 96 20 Ryan Newman 6 21 Chase Elliott 9 22 Anthony Alfredo 38 23 James Davison 15 24 Justin Haley 77 25 Cody Ware 51 26 Bubba Wallace 23 27 Garrett Smithley 53 28 Scott Heckert 78 29 Timmy Hill 66 30 Kyle Larson 5 31 Corey LaJoie 7 32 Chase Briscoe 14 33 William Byron 24 34 Austin Dillon 3 35 Kyle Busch 18 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Matt DiBenedetto 21 38 Tyler Reddick 8 39 Ross Chastain 42 40 Quin Houff 00