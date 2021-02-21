NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins at the Daytona road course

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR Cup race at the Daytona road course Sunday with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.

Denny Hamlin finished in third and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.

This story is breaking and will be updated with full results shortly.

NASCAR race results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Christopher Bell20
2Joey Logano22
3Denny Hamlin11
4Kurt Busch1
5Brad Keselowski2
6Kevin Harvick4
7AJ Allmendinger16
8Michael McDowell34
9Ryan Preece37
10Alex Bowman48
11Chris Buescher17
12Martin Truex Jr.19
13Cole Custer41
14Erik Jones43
15Ryan Bailey12
16Daniel Suarez99
17Aric Almirola10
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
19Ty Dillon96
20Ryan Newman6
21Chase Elliott9
22Anthony Alfredo38
23James Davison15
24Justin Haley77
25Cody Ware51
26Bubba Wallace23
27Garrett Smithley53
28Scott Heckert78
29Timmy Hill66
30Kyle Larson5
31Corey LaJoie7
32Chase Briscoe14
33William Byron24
34Austin Dillon3
35Kyle Busch18
36Josh Bilicki52
37Matt DiBenedetto21
38Tyler Reddick8
39Ross Chastain42
40Quin Houff00
