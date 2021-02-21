NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins at the Daytona road course
Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR Cup race at the Daytona road course Sunday with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.
Denny Hamlin finished in third and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.
This story is breaking and will be updated with full results shortly.
NASCAR race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|4
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|8
|Michael McDowell
|34
|9
|Ryan Preece
|37
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|15
|Ryan Bailey
|12
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|17
|Aric Almirola
|10
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19
|Ty Dillon
|96
|20
|Ryan Newman
|6
|21
|Chase Elliott
|9
|22
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|23
|James Davison
|15
|24
|Justin Haley
|77
|25
|Cody Ware
|51
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|27
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|28
|Scott Heckert
|78
|29
|Timmy Hill
|66
|30
|Kyle Larson
|5
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|32
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|33
|William Byron
|24
|34
|Austin Dillon
|3
|35
|Kyle Busch
|18
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|37
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|38
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|39
|Ross Chastain
|42
|40
|Quin Houff
|00
