William Byron wins NASCAR race. Results and takeaways from Homestead

Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

William Byron won Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading a race-high 102 laps. Tyler Reddick finished second and Martin Truex Jr. finished in third.

Byron, 22, won the second stage of the race. Chris Buescher won the first stage. Byron is the third different winner in a row to start the 2021 NASCAR season after Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell won the first two races of the year.

Order Driver Car No. Time from leader 1 William Byron 24 -- 2 Tyler Reddick 8 2.777 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3.989 4 Kyle Larson 5 4.229 5 Kevin Harvick 4 7.508 6 Michael McDowell 34 8.242 7 Ryan Newman 6 13.039 8 Kurt Busch 1 14.975 9 Alex Bowman 48 16.929 10 Kyle Busch 18 18.143 11 Denny Hamlin 11 18.509 12 Austin Dillon 3 18.701 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 19.167 14 Chase Elliott 9 19.561 15 Daniel Suarez 99 19.815 16 Brad Keselowski 2 21.565 17 Ross Chastain 42 22.395 18 Chase Briscoe # 14 22.444 19 Chris Buescher 17 24.961 20 Christopher Bell 20 25.54 21 * Ryan Preece 37 25.988 22 Bubba Wallace 23 27.234 23 Cole Custer 41 28.396 24 Anthony Alfredo # 38 29.969 25 Joey Logano 22 30.379 26 Justin Haley(i) 77 -1 27 Erik Jones 43 -1 28 Matt DiBenedetto 21 -1 29 Ryan Blaney 12 -1 30 Aric Almirola 10 -3 31 Garrett Smithley(i) 53 -4 32 Cody Ware(i) 51 -6 33 Josh Bilicki 52 -8 34 BJ McLeod(i) 78 -9 35 Quin Houff 0 -9 36 Corey LaJoie 7 -116 37 James Davison 15 -206 38 * Timmy Hill(i) 66 -246