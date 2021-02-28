NASCAR & Auto Racing
William Byron wins NASCAR race. Results and takeaways from Homestead
William Byron won Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading a race-high 102 laps. Tyler Reddick finished second and Martin Truex Jr. finished in third.
Byron, 22, won the second stage of the race. Chris Buescher won the first stage. Byron is the third different winner in a row to start the 2021 NASCAR season after Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell won the first two races of the year.
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time from leader
|1
|William Byron
|24
|--
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|2.777
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|3.989
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4.229
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7.508
|6
|Michael McDowell
|34
|8.242
|7
|Ryan Newman
|6
|13.039
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|14.975
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|16.929
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18.143
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|18.509
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|18.701
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19.167
|14
|Chase Elliott
|9
|19.561
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|19.815
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|21.565
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|22.395
|18
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|22.444
|19
|Chris Buescher
|17
|24.961
|20
|Christopher Bell
|20
|25.54
|21
|* Ryan Preece
|37
|25.988
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|27.234
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|28.396
|24
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|29.969
|25
|Joey Logano
|22
|30.379
|26
|Justin Haley(i)
|77
|-1
|27
|Erik Jones
|43
|-1
|28
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|-1
|29
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|-1
|30
|Aric Almirola
|10
|-3
|31
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|53
|-4
|32
|Cody Ware(i)
|51
|-6
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|-8
|34
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|-9
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|-9
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|-116
|37
|James Davison
|15
|-206
|38
|* Timmy Hill(i)
|66
|-246
Comments