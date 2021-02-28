NASCAR & Auto Racing

William Byron wins NASCAR race. Results and takeaways from Homestead

Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee AP

William Byron won Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading a race-high 102 laps. Tyler Reddick finished second and Martin Truex Jr. finished in third.

Byron, 22, won the second stage of the race. Chris Buescher won the first stage. Byron is the third different winner in a row to start the 2021 NASCAR season after Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell won the first two races of the year.

1William Byron24--
2Tyler Reddick82.777
3Martin Truex Jr.193.989
4Kyle Larson54.229
5Kevin Harvick47.508
6Michael McDowell348.242
7Ryan Newman613.039
8Kurt Busch114.975
9Alex Bowman4816.929
10Kyle Busch1818.143
11Denny Hamlin1118.509
12Austin Dillon318.701
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4719.167
14Chase Elliott919.561
15Daniel Suarez9919.815
16Brad Keselowski221.565
17Ross Chastain4222.395
18Chase Briscoe #1422.444
19Chris Buescher1724.961
20Christopher Bell2025.54
21* Ryan Preece3725.988
22Bubba Wallace2327.234
23Cole Custer4128.396
24Anthony Alfredo #3829.969
25Joey Logano2230.379
26Justin Haley(i)77-1
27Erik Jones43-1
28Matt DiBenedetto21-1
29Ryan Blaney12-1
30Aric Almirola10-3
31Garrett Smithley(i)53-4
32Cody Ware(i)51-6
33Josh Bilicki52-8
34BJ McLeod(i)78-9
35Quin Houff0-9
36Corey LaJoie7-116
37James Davison15-206
38* Timmy Hill(i)66-246
