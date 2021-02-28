NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Homestead live updates: Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie dropping to the back
The NASCAR Cup Series hits its first intermediate track of the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway today. The Dixie Vodka 400 is at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the 267-lap race on the 1.5-mile oval. Joey Logano is also starting in the front row in second. Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267.
Pre-race
2 p.m.: Who’s dropping to the rear at the start?
NASCAR’s pre-race is complete. Three cars will be dropping to the rear for the start of today’s race: The No. 48 Chevrolet driven by Alex Bowman and the No. 7 Chevrolet driven by Corey LaJoie will start at the back due to unapproved adjustments. The No. 15 Chevrolet driven by James Davison will also drop to the back for the start for two inspection failures. Bowman was slated to start 13th. LaJoie was slated to start 25th and Davison was slated to start 29th.
1:10 p.m.: Hamlin’s tire carrier cleared for today
A tire carrier for the Denny Hamlin’s team, Josh Shipplett, was knocked to the ground during a pit stop to service Daniel Hemric’s No. 18 Toyota in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He was evaluated in the care center mid-race and complaining of right side rib pain, according to FOX Sports. Shipplett’s Joe Gibbs Racing team said he was cleared to pit Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota today.
“He is as tough as they come, and I love our group,” Hemric tweeted Sunday. “You never want to be the cause of something like that, and last night I was. Thankful he is ready to rock today.”
1 p.m.: Weather in Homestead, Fla.
There were reports of cloudy skies this morning around track in Homestead, Fla. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies, but a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon with a high near 83 degrees. NASCAR was quick to throw a caution for light rain last weekend near the end of the race at the Daytona road course, so sprinkles this afternoon could impact the race.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Homestead
- Race: Dixie Vodka 400
- When: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile oval
- Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267
- Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup at Homestead starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kurt Busch
|1
|6
|Michael McDowell
|34
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|8
|Ryan Preece
|37
|9
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|10
|Cole Custer
|41
|11
|Chase Elliott
|9
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|17
|Kyle Larson
|5
|18
|Erik Jones
|43
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|20
|Justin Haley(i)
|77
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|22
|Austin Dillon
|3
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|24
|Kyle Busch
|18
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|26
|Cody Ware(i)
|51
|27
|Anthony Alfredo#
|38
|28
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|53
|29
|James Davison
|15
|30
|Chase Briscoe#
|14
|31
|William Byron
|24
|32
|Ross Chastain
|42
|33
|Timmy Hill(i)
|66
|34
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|35
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|37
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|38
|Quin Houff
|0
(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie
Comments