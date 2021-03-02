Live updates: NASCAR teams prep for Las Vegas. What’s happening in motorsports today

William Byron, right, celebrates with his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

NASCAR is looking ahead to this weekend when all three national series will be racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Mar. 5-7.

The Cup Series has had a mix of winners so far, with different drivers winning each of its opening three races this season at the Daytona 500, the Daytona road course and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Another 1.5-mile intermediate track is next on the schedule with Las Vegas following William Byron’s win at Homestead last Sunday. Vegas will be followed by Phoenix (one-mile), Atlanta (1.54-mile) and the Bristol dirt race (0.533-mile) at the end of the month. Drivers are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming races today.

Who we’re talking to today in NASCAR:

11:00 a.m. ET – Kurt Busch

11:15 a.m. ET – Sheldon Creed

2:00 p.m. ET – Michael McDowell

2:30 p.m. ET – Rudy Fugle

3:00 p.m. ET – William Byron

Check back here for highlights of what they say.