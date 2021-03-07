NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas: How to watch, track info, starting order
NASCAR is making more intermediate track stops after last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where William Byron became the third different winner in the Cup Series to start the 2021 season.
The next race for NASCAR’s top series, the Pennzoil 400, is this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Kevin Harvick is on the pole with Byron in the front row.
Denny Hamlin leads the series in points (139) followed by Harvick (119), Joey Logano (108), Michael McDowell (106) and Chase Elliott (105). Only McDowell has won a race this year out of those drivers.
Four drivers entered in this weekend’s race have multiple wins at the 1.5-mile Vegas tri-oval. Those four drivers are Brad Keselowski, who leads the list with three victories (2014, 2016, 2018), Logano, who is the defending Pennzoil 400 winner (2019, 2020), Martin Truex Jr. (2017, 2019) and Harvick (2015, 2018).
Truex is favored to win with +600 odds, according to BetMGM. He finished in third place last weekend and said after Byron’s victory that he feels confident that traditional winners will still be top contenders this year despite the first-time winners that characterized the start of the season, with McDowell and Christopher Bell winning the first two races of the year.
“We’ve been really fast,” Truex said. “We had some tough breaks in Daytona and then we were in the hunt (at Homestead). We’re feeling good about things and hopefully we can just continue to find some stuff to get better and keep running up front.”
Truex might have to fend off Kurt Busch this weekend at the front of the field. Busch, who is starting seventh this weekend, won the last Cup Series race at Las Vegas in the fall. It was his first win at his hometown track and a playoff victory that he described as a “really spiritual moment.”
“Then not having fans and having people at the race track (last year), and then it was like boom, they zoomed in on me and we all celebrated through the TV lens,” Busch said this week.
Fans will be back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the upcoming race at reduced capacity. The track had its fan attendance plan approved last month by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. That plan called for hosting fans at 20% capacity, or roughly 15,000 people, according to KTNV.
Phoenix Raceway also plans to host limited fans for the following weekend.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Las Vegas
- Race: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube
- When: Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval
- Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267
- Last year’s winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|5
|Michael McDowell
|34
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|13
|Ryan Newman
|6
|14
|Kyle Busch
|18
|15
|Joey Logano
|22
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|18
|Chris Buescher
|17
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|20
|Cole Custer
|41
|21
|Ross Chastain
|42
|22
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|24
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|25
|Justin Haley (i)
|77
|26
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|27
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|28
|Aric Almirola
|10
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|31
|Garrett Smithley (i)
|53
|32
|Cody Ware (i)
|51
|33
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|34
|BJ McLeod (i)
|78
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|36
|Quin Houff
|0
|37
|Joey Gase
|15
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie
