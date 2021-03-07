NASCAR & Auto Racing
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Full results and takeaways
Kyle Larson didn’t compete in a NASCAR competition for almost a full year, but it took him just four short races in 2021 to return to Victory Lane.
Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win of the season, seventh in his career.
Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch finished in third.
NASCAR at Las Vegas race results
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Time Behind
|Laps
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|WINNER
|267
|30.214
|178.725
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|3.156
|267
|30.184
|178.903
|3
|18
|Kyle Busch
|6.368
|267
|30.508
|177.003
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|9.906
|267
|30.399
|177.637
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|10.325
|267
|30.327
|178.059
|6
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|12.471
|267
|30.417
|177.532
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell
|12.844
|267
|30.474
|177.2
|8
|24
|William Byron
|15.404
|267
|30.404
|177.608
|9
|22
|Joey Logano
|23.918
|267
|30.518
|176.945
|10
|43
|Erik Jones
|28.175
|267
|30.349
|177.93
|11
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|28.561
|267
|30.516
|176.956
|12
|3
|Austin Dillon
|29.263
|267
|30.657
|176.142
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|30.816
|267
|30.16
|179.045
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|31.243
|267
|30.593
|176.511
|15
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|-1
|266
|30.601
|176.465
|16
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|-1
|266
|30.396
|177.655
|17
|34
|Michael McDowell
|-1
|266
|30.638
|176.252
|18
|6
|Ryan Newman
|-1
|266
|30.63
|176.298
|19
|1
|Kurt Busch
|-1
|266
|30.36
|177.866
|20
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|-1
|266
|30.627
|176.315
|21
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-1
|266
|30.779
|175.444
|22
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-1
|266
|30.619
|176.361
|23
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-1
|266
|30.578
|176.598
|24
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-1
|266
|30.789
|175.387
|25
|41
|Cole Custer
|-1
|266
|30.714
|175.816
|26
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|-2
|265
|30.732
|175.713
|27
|48
|Alex Bowman
|-2
|265
|30.442
|177.387
|28
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-5
|262
|30.515
|176.962
|29
|77
|Justin Haley(i)
|-5
|262
|31.039
|173.975
|30
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|-7
|260
|31.286
|172.601
|31
|53
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|-8
|259
|31.46
|171.647
|32
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-8
|259
|31.278
|172.645
|33
|0
|Quin Houff
|-11
|256
|31.541
|171.206
|34
|15
|Joey Gase
|-12
|255
|31.847
|169.561
|35
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-15
|252
|31.612
|170.821
|36
|66
|* Timmy Hill
|-21
|246
|31.917
|169.189
|37
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-79
|188
|30.721
|175.776
|38
|10
|Aric Almirola
|-89
|178
|30.656
|176.148
