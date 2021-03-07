Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Full results and takeaways

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kyle Larson didn’t compete in a NASCAR competition for almost a full year, but it took him just four short races in 2021 to return to Victory Lane.

Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win of the season, seventh in his career.

Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch finished in third.

Full analysis will be posted here shortly.

NASCAR at Las Vegas race results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time Behind Laps Best Time Best Speed 1 5 Kyle Larson WINNER 267 30.214 178.725 2 2 Brad Keselowski 3.156 267 30.184 178.903 3 18 Kyle Busch 6.368 267 30.508 177.003 4 11 Denny Hamlin 9.906 267 30.399 177.637 5 12 Ryan Blaney 10.325 267 30.327 178.059 6 19 Martin Truex Jr. 12.471 267 30.417 177.532 7 20 Christopher Bell 12.844 267 30.474 177.2 8 24 William Byron 15.404 267 30.404 177.608 9 22 Joey Logano 23.918 267 30.518 176.945 10 43 Erik Jones 28.175 267 30.349 177.93 11 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28.561 267 30.516 176.956 12 3 Austin Dillon 29.263 267 30.657 176.142 13 9 Chase Elliott 30.816 267 30.16 179.045 14 17 Chris Buescher 31.243 267 30.593 176.511 15 37 * Ryan Preece -1 266 30.601 176.465 16 21 Matt DiBenedetto -1 266 30.396 177.655 17 34 Michael McDowell -1 266 30.638 176.252 18 6 Ryan Newman -1 266 30.63 176.298 19 1 Kurt Busch -1 266 30.36 177.866 20 4 Kevin Harvick -1 266 30.627 176.315 21 14 Chase Briscoe # -1 266 30.779 175.444 22 8 Tyler Reddick -1 266 30.619 176.361 23 42 Ross Chastain -1 266 30.578 176.598 24 38 Anthony Alfredo # -1 266 30.789 175.387 25 41 Cole Custer -1 266 30.714 175.816 26 99 Daniel Suarez -2 265 30.732 175.713 27 48 Alex Bowman -2 265 30.442 177.387 28 23 Bubba Wallace -5 262 30.515 176.962 29 77 Justin Haley(i) -5 262 31.039 173.975 30 78 BJ McLeod(i) -7 260 31.286 172.601 31 53 Garrett Smithley(i) -8 259 31.46 171.647 32 51 Cody Ware(i) -8 259 31.278 172.645 33 0 Quin Houff -11 256 31.541 171.206 34 15 Joey Gase -12 255 31.847 169.561 35 52 Josh Bilicki -15 252 31.612 170.821 36 66 * Timmy Hill -21 246 31.917 169.189 37 7 Corey LaJoie -79 188 30.721 175.776 38 10 Aric Almirola -89 178 30.656 176.148