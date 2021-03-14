NASCAR & Auto Racing

What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

Kevin Harvick isn’t looking backward heading into this weekend’s race at Phoenix. He’s not the favorite to win this Sunday, according to the oddsmakers, but Harvick probably doesn’t care.

He called it a “silly question” when asked about whether his No. 4 Ford team is still an automatic threat at the one-mile dogleg oval where he won nine times in his Cup career. The question was asked because Harvick’s last win at the track was in 2018 and his latest finish in a race was 20th at Las Vegas last weekend.

“I would consider us a challenger at just about any racetrack that you go to, but you’re not going to be that way all the time,” Harvick said. “So I think as we go to Phoenix, you expect to go there and perform well.”

BetMGM is giving the best odds to defending Cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), who secured his title win at the Phoenix Raceway last fall. The next Cup race, the Instacart 500, is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

In addition to Harvick, series veterans Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are also expected to perform well at Phoenix (+600), as is Joey Logano (+800), who won last year’s first race at Phoenix. All of those drivers are looking to secure their first win of the 2021 season.

Keselowski is starting on the pole this weekend. His last finish at Phoenix was a second place in the 2020 championship race.

Kyle Larson (+1000) will also start the race in the front row after he dominated last weekend’s event at Las Vegas to earn his first NASCAR win since his suspension last year. His victory marked the fourth different driver to win a race this season, continuing a trend of parity across the field and emphasizing Hendrick Motorsports’ early success this season. William Byron won the race prior to Las Vegas at Homestead-Miami.

The race is 312 miles with stages ending on laps 75, 190 and 312.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup at Phoenix starting order

1Brad Keselowski2
2Kyle Larson5
3Denny Hamlin11
4Christopher Bell20
5Martin Truex Jr.19
6Chase Elliott9
7Kyle Busch18
8Ryan Blaney12
9Joey Logano22
10William Byron24
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
12Kurt Busch1
13Austin Dillon3
14Erik Jones43
15Ryan Preece37
16Michael McDowell34
17Chris Buescher17
18Kevin Harvick4
19Ryan Newman6
20Matt DiBenedetto21
21Alex Bowman48
22Ross Chastain42
23Tyler Reddick8
24Cole Custer41
25Bubba Wallace23
26Chase Briscoe14
27Daniel Suarez99
28Anthony Alfredo38
29Justin Haley77
30BJ McLeod78
31Cody Ware51
32Aric Almirola10
33Corey LaJoie7
34Garrett Smithley53
35Quin Houff0
36Josh Bilicki52
37Timmy Hill66
38James Davison15
