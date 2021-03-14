NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Phoenix results: Martin Truex Jr. wins race

Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway. Truex led the final 25 laps of the race, putting 1.7 seconds between himself and second place finisher Joey Logano at the checkered flag.

The victory marks Truex’s 28th career Cup win. Denny Hamlin finished in third.

NASCAR race at Phoenix results

Pos.Car No.DriverTime BehindLapsBest timeBest speed
119Martin Truex Jr.--31227.039133.141
222Joey Logano1.69831227.045133.111
311Denny Hamlin2.16131226.979133.437
42Brad Keselowski4.48631227.033133.171
59Chase Elliott5.22831227.107132.807
64Kevin Harvick5.97131227.213132.29
75Kyle Larson8.21431227.169132.504
824William Byron8.82831227.301131.863
920Christopher Bell8.93731227.046133.107
1012Ryan Blaney9.43731227.057133.052
1110Aric Almirola9.58531227.439131.2
1247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.10.21331227.247132.125
1348Alex Bowman10.64231227.429131.248
1421Matt DiBenedetto11.11931227.312131.81
151Kurt Busch12.17131227.209132.309
1623Bubba Wallace12.91431227.473131.038
173Austin Dillon13.21531227.136132.665
1817Chris Buescher14.35631227.435131.219
1942Ross Chastain15.40831227.426131.262
2043Erik Jones15.86831227.353131.613
2199Daniel Suarez16.7331227.516130.833
2214Chase Briscoe17.50131227.278131.974
2334Michael McDowell20.32431227.54130.719
2477Justin Haley(24.91431227.675130.081
2518Kyle Busch-131127.215132.28
2637Ryan Preece-131127.487130.971
277Corey LaJoie-131127.679130.063
286Ryan Newman-131127.65130.199
298Tyler Reddick-231027.447131.162
3078BJ McLeod-330927.95128.801
3141Cole Custer-430827.388131.444
320Quin Houff-730528.197127.673
3315James Davison-930328.249127.438
3453Garrett Smithley-1230028.277127.312
3552Josh Bilicki-5425828.336127.047
3651Cody Ware-21110128.043128.374
3738Anthony Alfredo -2258728.078128.214
3866Timmy Hill-2971528.394126.787

