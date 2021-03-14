NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Phoenix results: Martin Truex Jr. wins race
Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway. Truex led the final 25 laps of the race, putting 1.7 seconds between himself and second place finisher Joey Logano at the checkered flag.
The victory marks Truex’s 28th career Cup win. Denny Hamlin finished in third.
NASCAR race at Phoenix results
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Time Behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|--
|312
|27.039
|133.141
|2
|22
|Joey Logano
|1.698
|312
|27.045
|133.111
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|2.161
|312
|26.979
|133.437
|4
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|4.486
|312
|27.033
|133.171
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|5.228
|312
|27.107
|132.807
|6
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|5.971
|312
|27.213
|132.29
|7
|5
|Kyle Larson
|8.214
|312
|27.169
|132.504
|8
|24
|William Byron
|8.828
|312
|27.301
|131.863
|9
|20
|Christopher Bell
|8.937
|312
|27.046
|133.107
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|9.437
|312
|27.057
|133.052
|11
|10
|Aric Almirola
|9.585
|312
|27.439
|131.2
|12
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|10.213
|312
|27.247
|132.125
|13
|48
|Alex Bowman
|10.642
|312
|27.429
|131.248
|14
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|11.119
|312
|27.312
|131.81
|15
|1
|Kurt Busch
|12.171
|312
|27.209
|132.309
|16
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|12.914
|312
|27.473
|131.038
|17
|3
|Austin Dillon
|13.215
|312
|27.136
|132.665
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|14.356
|312
|27.435
|131.219
|19
|42
|Ross Chastain
|15.408
|312
|27.426
|131.262
|20
|43
|Erik Jones
|15.868
|312
|27.353
|131.613
|21
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|16.73
|312
|27.516
|130.833
|22
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|17.501
|312
|27.278
|131.974
|23
|34
|Michael McDowell
|20.324
|312
|27.54
|130.719
|24
|77
|Justin Haley(
|24.914
|312
|27.675
|130.081
|25
|18
|Kyle Busch
|-1
|311
|27.215
|132.28
|26
|37
|Ryan Preece
|-1
|311
|27.487
|130.971
|27
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-1
|311
|27.679
|130.063
|28
|6
|Ryan Newman
|-1
|311
|27.65
|130.199
|29
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-2
|310
|27.447
|131.162
|30
|78
|BJ McLeod
|-3
|309
|27.95
|128.801
|31
|41
|Cole Custer
|-4
|308
|27.388
|131.444
|32
|0
|Quin Houff
|-7
|305
|28.197
|127.673
|33
|15
|James Davison
|-9
|303
|28.249
|127.438
|34
|53
|Garrett Smithley
|-12
|300
|28.277
|127.312
|35
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-54
|258
|28.336
|127.047
|36
|51
|Cody Ware
|-211
|101
|28.043
|128.374
|37
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|-225
|87
|28.078
|128.214
|38
|66
|Timmy Hill
|-297
|15
|28.394
|126.787
Full analysis will be posted here shortly.
