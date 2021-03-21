What channel is the NASCAR race at Atlanta on? Betting odds and how to watch

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are starting in the front row for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hamlin leads the series in points (236) and Truex garnered his first win of the season last weekend at Phoenix.

This Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 in Hampton, Ga. starts at 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

Six of the top-10 drivers are seeking a win this season, including Hamlin, Brad Keselowski (197), Joey Logano (192), Chase Elliott (179), Kevin Harvick (176) and Kurt Busch (144), while five different drivers are set to advance to playoffs after winning the first five races this season. Truex most recently joined a list that includes Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson.

Harvick has emerged as the favorite to win this weekend’s race, according to BetMGM odds, thanks to his past performance at the track. Harvick and Kurt Busch each have three Cup wins at Atlanta’s 1.54-mile quad-oval, tied for the most of active drivers in the series, and Harvick leads those drivers in starts (30), top-five finishes (nine) and laps led at the track (1,348).

Harvick won last year’s race at Atlanta and returns this year for the 20th anniversary of his first victory after replacing the late Dale Earnhardt as a Cup driver at Richard Childress Racing following Earnhardt’s death in 2001. Harvick is favored to win with 11-2 odds, per BetMGM, and enters the weekend with four top-five finishes in the opening five races of the season.

Truex (13-2), Larson (13-2), Keselowski (7-1), Hamlin (15-2) and Elliott (8-1) also top that list this weekend. For Elliott, the defending Cup champion, a win would mark his first at the track in his home state.

“Atlanta’s tough,” Elliott said. “Just an old surface for sure, which I think makes it fun for the drivers. I feel like a lot of people enjoy going there because of that, but overall, for us it’s been super hit or miss.”

The No. 9 Chevrolet driver has earned one top-five finish (four top-10s) in five races at the intermediate Atlanta track. He said he couldn’t put his finger on why the team’s been inconsistent at the tough tire track in the past, but “hopefully this week we can be more on the hit side.” Elliott finished fifth last weekend at Phoenix for his second top-five this year following a second place finish at the Daytona 500.

“The falloff is definitely there,” Elliott said of the fast tire wear on Atlanta’s old surface. “That’s what makes this racetrack so challenging, is just trying to find some consistency, trying to get in a rhythm and not beat up your tires.”

The race is 325 laps (500.5 miles) with stage breaks on laps 105, 210 and 325.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Atlanta

Race: Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500

Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 When: Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m.





Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 325 laps, 500.5 miles on the 1.54-mile quad-oval

laps, 500.5 miles on the 1.54-mile quad-oval Stages: Laps 105, 210, 325

Laps 105, 210, 325 Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup at Atlanta starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3 Joey Logano 22 4 Brad Keselowski 2 5 Chase Elliott 9 6 Kyle Larson 5 7 Kevin Harvick 4 8 Christopher Bell 20 9 William Byron 24 10 Ryan Blaney 12 11 Kurt Busch 1 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 Austin Dillon 3 14 Alex Bowman 48 15 Bubba Wallace 23 16 Aric Almirola 10 17 Chris Buescher 17 18 Michael McDowell 34 19 Kyle Busch 18 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 21 Ross Chastain 42 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ryan Preece 37 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Daniel Suárez 99 26 Justin Haley 77 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Tyler Reddick 8 30 Corey LaJoie 7 31 BJ McLeod 78 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Cody Ware 51 34 James Davison 15 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Joey Gase 53 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 Timmy Hill 66 39 Austin Cindric 33