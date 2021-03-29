Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads Kyle Busch (18), Ryan Blaney (12), and others as they enter the back straight to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. AP

Joey Logano won NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a historic event that was delayed a day for rain, but ended in a cloud of dust.

“There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special,” Logano told FOX after his first win of the season.

Logano led the final 61 laps of the race. He took the lead from Daniel Suárez before the end of the second stage, but still had to fend off Denny Hamlin in the closing laps as the Cup Series veterans worked through lapped traffic.

Hamlin slid high rounding Turn 2 and fell back, but a caution flag came out with five laps remaining in the race for a spin by Mike Marlar on the front stretch, which bunched the field up again.

Logano led the pack on a single-file restart for a two-lap shootout and held onto the top spot. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Denny Hamlin for a second place finish before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished third.

Martin Truex Jr., who restarted third in the overtime shootout, fell all the way back to 19th — last on the lead lap — after tire trouble.

NASCAR Cup race at Bristol results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best time Best speed 1 22 Joey Logano -- 253 19.736 91.204 2 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.554 253 19.935 90.293 3 11 Denny Hamlin 1.315 253 19.668 91.519 4 99 Daniel Suarez 1.618 253 19.947 90.239 5 6 Ryan Newman 1.812 253 19.84 90.726 6 24 William Byron 2.288 253 19.637 91.664 7 8 Tyler Reddick 2.316 253 19.832 90.762 8 12 Ryan Blaney 2.451 253 19.661 91.552 9 43 Erik Jones 2.784 253 20.002 89.991 10 9 Chase Elliott 3.627 253 19.685 91.44 11 2 Brad Keselowski 3.791 253 20.134 89.401 12 34 Michael McDowell 4.027 253 20.021 89.906 13 21 Matt DiBenedetto 4.134 253 20.003 89.987 14 17 Chris Buescher 4.48 253 19.906 90.425 15 4 Kevin Harvick 5.014 253 19.764 91.075 16 1 Kurt Busch 5.175 253 20.223 89.008 17 18 Kyle Busch 5.725 253 19.393 92.817 18 37 * Ryan Preece 8.207 253 19.74 91.185 19 19 Martin Truex Jr. 8.976 253 19.456 92.516 20 14 Chase Briscoe # -1 252 19.844 90.708 21 3 Austin Dillon -1 252 19.849 90.685 22 48 Alex Bowman -1 252 19.76 91.093 23 77 Stewart Friesen(i) -1 252 19.964 90.162 24 41 Cole Custer -1 252 19.97 90.135 25 0 Quin Houff -1 252 20.197 89.122 26 96 * Ty Dillon(i) -1 252 19.904 90.434 27 23 Bubba Wallace -2 251 19.808 90.872 28 53 JJ Yeley(i) -4 249 20.131 89.414 29 5 Kyle Larson -5 248 19.741 91.181 30 52 Josh Bilicki -6 247 20.136 89.392 31 66 * Mike Marlar -9 244 19.929 90.321 32 51 Cody Ware(i) -11 242 20.439 88.067 33 15 Chris Windom -191 62 20.109 89.512 34 20 Christopher Bell -199 54 19.421 92.683 35 42 Ross Chastain -201 52 19.932 90.307 36 10 Aric Almirola -214 39 20.044 89.802 37 78 Shane Golobic -214 39 20.049 89.78 38 7 Corey LaJoie -214 39 20.31 88.626 39 38 Anthony Alfredo # -214 39 20.212 89.056