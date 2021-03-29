NASCAR & Auto Racing
Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Joey Logano won NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a historic event that was delayed a day for rain, but ended in a cloud of dust.
“There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special,” Logano told FOX after his first win of the season.
Logano led the final 61 laps of the race. He took the lead from Daniel Suárez before the end of the second stage, but still had to fend off Denny Hamlin in the closing laps as the Cup Series veterans worked through lapped traffic.
Hamlin slid high rounding Turn 2 and fell back, but a caution flag came out with five laps remaining in the race for a spin by Mike Marlar on the front stretch, which bunched the field up again.
Logano led the pack on a single-file restart for a two-lap shootout and held onto the top spot. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Denny Hamlin for a second place finish before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished third.
Martin Truex Jr., who restarted third in the overtime shootout, fell all the way back to 19th — last on the lead lap — after tire trouble.
NASCAR Cup race at Bristol results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|--
|253
|19.736
|91.204
|2
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.554
|253
|19.935
|90.293
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|1.315
|253
|19.668
|91.519
|4
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|1.618
|253
|19.947
|90.239
|5
|6
|Ryan Newman
|1.812
|253
|19.84
|90.726
|6
|24
|William Byron
|2.288
|253
|19.637
|91.664
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|2.316
|253
|19.832
|90.762
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|2.451
|253
|19.661
|91.552
|9
|43
|Erik Jones
|2.784
|253
|20.002
|89.991
|10
|9
|Chase Elliott
|3.627
|253
|19.685
|91.44
|11
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|3.791
|253
|20.134
|89.401
|12
|34
|Michael McDowell
|4.027
|253
|20.021
|89.906
|13
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|4.134
|253
|20.003
|89.987
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|4.48
|253
|19.906
|90.425
|15
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|5.014
|253
|19.764
|91.075
|16
|1
|Kurt Busch
|5.175
|253
|20.223
|89.008
|17
|18
|Kyle Busch
|5.725
|253
|19.393
|92.817
|18
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|8.207
|253
|19.74
|91.185
|19
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|8.976
|253
|19.456
|92.516
|20
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-1
|252
|19.844
|90.708
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|-1
|252
|19.849
|90.685
|22
|48
|Alex Bowman
|-1
|252
|19.76
|91.093
|23
|77
|Stewart Friesen(i)
|-1
|252
|19.964
|90.162
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|-1
|252
|19.97
|90.135
|25
|0
|Quin Houff
|-1
|252
|20.197
|89.122
|26
|96
|* Ty Dillon(i)
|-1
|252
|19.904
|90.434
|27
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-2
|251
|19.808
|90.872
|28
|53
|JJ Yeley(i)
|-4
|249
|20.131
|89.414
|29
|5
|Kyle Larson
|-5
|248
|19.741
|91.181
|30
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-6
|247
|20.136
|89.392
|31
|66
|* Mike Marlar
|-9
|244
|19.929
|90.321
|32
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-11
|242
|20.439
|88.067
|33
|15
|Chris Windom
|-191
|62
|20.109
|89.512
|34
|20
|Christopher Bell
|-199
|54
|19.421
|92.683
|35
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-201
|52
|19.932
|90.307
|36
|10
|Aric Almirola
|-214
|39
|20.044
|89.802
|37
|78
|Shane Golobic
|-214
|39
|20.049
|89.78
|38
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-214
|39
|20.31
|88.626
|39
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-214
|39
|20.212
|89.056
