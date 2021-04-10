What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

Martin Truex Jr (19) and Joey Logano (22) race through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) AP

NASCAR returns to another short-track this weekend after the dust at Bristol has settled, and no, there won’t be more dirt. Instead, the sport is racing on asphalt paved straights and concrete corners at Martinsville following a break in the schedule last weekend.

The Cup Series race, the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.

So far the season has opened with seven different winners in as many races, but oddsmakers have Martin Truex Jr. pegged to break the streak. Truex Jr. won at Phoenix earlier this season and won last year’s first race at Martinsville Speedway.

He also won the Truck Series race at Bristol last weekend in his first appearance in the series since 2006 and led 126 of the Bristol dirt Cup race before a blown tire sent him from the front of the pack in overtime. He heads into the weekend with +400 odds, per BetMGM.

“I’ve been feeling good about things obviously,” Truex Jr. said. “Last year we had a good season, but it was a little bit up and down.”

“I feel like we’ve hit the ground this year with more confidence and just understanding the no practice and really just the guys are doing a good job of hitting the setups better when we start the race,” he said. Truex Jr. will start seventh.

According to NASCAR, 10 different winners opened the 2000 season, which serves as the record of different Cup winners in the Modern Era of the sport. If Truex Jr. doesn’t ,ake it to Victory Lane this weekend, then there is potential to see another different winner.

Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott hasn’t yet won a race this year despite Hendrick Motorsports’ early speed, but he won the last race at Martinsville’s 0.526-mile paperclip during the playoffs last fall.

Other 2020 finalists Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are also seeking their first wins of the season. Hamlin will start in the front row with pole-sitter and Bristol dirt race winner Joey Logano. Keselowski will start 10th. Elliott will start fifth. Hamlin is listed at +500 odds ahead of Elliott and Keselowski (+600), as well as Logano (+800), according to BetMGM.

The race will be 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Martinsville

Race: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 When: Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval

500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval Stages: Laps 130, 260, 500

Laps 130, 260, 500 Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Order Driver Car No. 1 Joey Logano 22 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 William Byron 24 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Chase Elliott 9 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 8 Ryan Newman 6 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Daniel Suárez 99 12 Kyle Busch 18 13 Tyler Reddick 8 14 Michael McDowell 34 15 Chris Buescher 17 16 Erik Jones 43 17 Ryan Preece 37 18 Austin Dillon 3 19 Kyle Larson 5 20 Alex Bowman 48 21 Kurt Busch 1 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 23 Christopher Bell 20 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Bubba Wallace 23 26 Cole Custer 41 27 Ross Chastain 42 28 JJ Yeley 53 29 Quin Houff 0 30 Justin Haley 77 31 Aric Almirola 10 32 Cody Ware 51 33 Josh Bilicki 52 34 Corey LaJoie 7 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 36 BJ McLeod 78 37 James Davison 15