NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing hit with pre-race penalty

El mexicano Daniel Suárez junto a su auto antes del inicio de las Daytona 500 en el Autódromo Daytona International, el domingo 14 de febrero de 2021, en Daytona Beach, Florida.
El mexicano Daniel Suárez junto a su auto antes del inicio de las Daytona 500 en el Autódromo Daytona International, el domingo 14 de febrero de 2021, en Daytona Beach, Florida. John Raoux Foto: AP
Ridgeway, Va.

NASCAR is scheduled to race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway tonight. The Cup series race, the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is set to run at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.

Check back here for lap-by-lap updates from the track and follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

Reddick, LaJoie among drivers dropping to the back

In addition to Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick will drop to the rear for the start of the race due to unapproved adjustments to his No. 8 Chevrolet. He was slated to start 13th. Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the back for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.

Suárez’s team penalized with crew chief ejection

5:55 p.m.: NASCAR announces its pre-race technical inspection failures. Daniel Suárez will drop to the rear to start the race and his crew chief, Travis Mack, has been ejected from the race for an improperly mounted ballast on the Trackhouse Racing team’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Team engineer Jose Blasco-Figueroa will serve as the substitute crew chief for the race.

Suárez and his Trackhouse Racing team had a strong run at the Bristol dirt race two weeks ago, with Suárez posting a top-five finish. He finished that race in fourth place, a season-high finish for the new Cup team in the first seven races. Suárez was slated to start 11th, but will drop to the rear on pace laps as part of the penalty.

In addition to Suárez, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the rear for the start of the race for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.

Wet weather looming

5:45 p.m.: Dark clouds are hanging overhead at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va. as Cup teams uncover their cars on the grid. Rain is in the forecast tonight. There is a 61 percent chance of rain at 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com. That forecast becomes a 50 percent chance of storms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday’s Xfinity Series race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the field races 91 laps of the 250-lap event.

The 500-lap Cup race would be considered official at the halfway point, or 250 laps.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Martinsville

NASCAR Cup at Martinsville starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Joey Logano22
2Denny Hamlin11
3William Byron24
4Ryan Blaney12
5Chase Elliott9
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
7Martin Truex Jr.19
8Ryan Newman6
9Kevin Harvick4
10Brad Keselowski2
11Daniel Suárez99
12Kyle Busch18
13Tyler Reddick8
14Michael McDowell34
15Chris Buescher17
16Erik Jones43
17Ryan Preece37
18Austin Dillon3
19Kyle Larson5
20Alex Bowman48
21Kurt Busch1
22Matt DiBenedetto21
23Christopher Bell20
24Chase Briscoe14
25Bubba Wallace23
26Cole Custer41
27Ross Chastain42
28JJ Yeley53
29Quin Houff0
30Justin Haley77
31Aric Almirola10
32Cody Ware51
33Josh Bilicki52
34Corey LaJoie7
35Anthony Alfredo38
36BJ McLeod78
37James Davison15
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service