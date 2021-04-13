Jennifer Jo Cobb set to become first woman in a NASCAR Cup race since Danica Patrick

After nearly two decades of NASCAR starts, Jennifer Jo Cobb is set to make her debut in the sport’s top series. Rick Ware Racing announced Tuesday that Cobb, a 47-year-old from Kansas City, will race the No. 15 entry at Talladega.

She will be the first woman to race in NASCAR’s top series since Danica Patrick’s Daytona 500 entry in 2018. Cobb will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Arrowhead Brass and associate sponsorship from Fastener Supply.

Cobb made six Xfinity starts for RWR between 2011 and 2016, but has competed primarily in Truck Series events. Cobb’s best finish so far this season is 18th at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen,” Cobb said in a statement. “It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well.

“I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization. This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations. I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort.”

Ware shared the sentiment in a statement, saying that he was grateful for sponsor Arrowhead Brass joining the effort.

“Being a female in a male-dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR,” Ware said. “I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”