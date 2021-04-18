NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

Alex Bowman (48) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
It didn’t look like Alex Bowman’s race to win, and yet his No. 48 Chevrolet powered to the lead after a late-race restart to secure his first win of the season at Richmond. Bowman put two veterans in his mirror and wound up in Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

“I can’t believe we just did that at Richmond,” Bowman told his stunned team on the radio. “That’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, the always-the-bridesmaid narrative continues for Denny Hamlin, who led 207 laps of the race and swept the first two stages. Hamlin led the restart with Bowman just behind him.

Hamlin chose the inside lane. Joey Logano lined up on the outside, but Bowman’s car fired off best and he efficiently pushed past the leader to take his first checkered flag of the 2021 season, the third in his career.

Richmond race results

Pos.CarDriverTime BehindLapsBest TimeBest Speed
148Alex Bowman--40022.76118.629
211Denny Hamlin0.38140022.358120.762
322Joey Logano0.8540022.61119.416
420Christopher Bell2.1140022.913117.837
519Martin Truex Jr.2.57540022.499120.005
610Aric Almirola3.15540023.032117.228
724William Byron3.81240022.878118.017
818Kyle Busch3.98440022.929117.755
921Matt DiBenedetto17.86940022.977117.509
103Austin Dillon20.14540023.047117.152
1112Ryan Blaney20.49140022.672119.09
129Chase Elliott20.75140022.546119.755
131Kurt Busch20.79640023.098116.893
142Brad Keselowski22.25940022.924117.78
1542Ross Chastain-139922.974117.524
1699Daniel Suarez-139923.022117.279
1747Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-139923.195116.404
185Kyle Larson-239822.76118.629
1943Erik Jones-239823.225116.254
208Tyler Reddick-239823.025117.264
217Corey LaJoie-239823.079116.989
2214Chase Briscoe #-239823.09116.934
2341Cole Custer-239823.222116.269
244Kevin Harvick-339722.758118.64
2517Chris Buescher-339723.059117.091
2623Bubba Wallace-339723.12116.782
2734Michael McDowell-439623.131116.726
2833* Austin Cindric(i)-439622.957117.611
2937* Ryan Preece-439623.163116.565
306Ryan Newman-539523.096116.903
3138Anthony Alfredo #-539523.373115.518
3278BJ McLeod(i)-739323.437115.202
3315James Davison-1039023.649114.17
340Quin Houff-1039023.473115.026
3553Garrett Smithley(i)-1138923.447115.153
3651Cody Ware(i)-1538523.51114.845
3752Josh Bilicki-1638423.63114.262
3877Justin Haley(i)-399154.94449.141
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
