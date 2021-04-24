NASCAR at Talladega: Xfinity race live updates, Austin Cindric is on the pole

Justin Haley (11) runs behind Chase Briscoe (98) and Noah Gragson (9) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 starts at 4 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) with stages ending on laps 25, 50 and 113. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1

Lap 10, 3:21 p.m.: The outside lane is now the clearly dominant choice, and spotters are feeding drivers the positions of teammates to seek help from later. The running order is Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones in the top-five.

Lap 5, 3:15 p.m.: Daniel Hemric leads on the outside lane, with Austin Cindric dropping behind him. Justin Haley leads the inside lane, but the outside lane appears to be the early preference with slightly more cars in line. Joey Gase heads to the garage before the start of the race. His team says the No. 28 car lost fuel pressure and they couldn’t get the car re-fired. Gase is running multiple laps down.

Pre-race

Engines have been fired under sunny skies after earlier reports of rain. The weather is expected to remain rain-free through the end of the race. Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones are the four Xfinity drivers competing the Dash 4 Cash competition, which will award the highest-finishing driver of those four with a $100,000 bonus.

Scary crash closes ARCA race

Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old driver, was transported to a local hospital near Talladega Superspeedway after he was involved in a flaming wreck during Saturday’s ARCA race. The General Tire 200 concluded with a single-lap shootout. Corey Heim took the checkered flag. Dave Mader finished second and Nick Sanchez finished third. Click here to read more about Lancaster’s crash and the latest on his condition.

Pre-race pit selection penalties for three teams

NASCAR announces that pre-race technical inspection is complete. Three teams failed twice and will lose their pit selection for the next race at Darlington; Those teams are the No. 54 driven by Ty Dillon (starting 16th), the No. 16 driven by A.J. Allmendinger (11th) and the No. 39 driven by Ryan Sieg (17th). There were no three-time failures, meaning no team will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Austin Cindric is starting on the pole with Daniel Hemric in the front row for the Ag-Pro 300. Cindric has two wins this season, at Daytona and Phoenix, to lead the series in points, followed by Hemric. The green flag is at 4:09 p.m.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega

Order Driver Car No. 1 Austin Cindric 22 2 Daniel Hemric 18 3 Harrison Burton 20 4 Noah Gragson 9 5 Justin Haley 11 6 Josh Berry # 8 7 Brandon Jones 19 8 Justin Allgaier 7 9 Jeb Burton 10 10 Myatt Snider 2 11 AJ Allmendinger 16 12 Michael Annett 1 13 Brett Moffitt 2 14 Jeremy Clements 51 15 Josh Williams 92 16 Ty Dillon 54 17 Ryan Sieg 39 18 Brandon Brown 68 19 Riley Herbst 98 20 Jade Buford 48 21 Kyle Weatherman 47 22 Colin Garrett 26 23 Tommy Joe Martins 44 24 Gray Gaulding 52 25 Bayley Currey 74 26 David Starr 61 27 Timmy Hill 66 28 Caesar Bacarella 90 29 Joey Gase 28 30 Alex Labbe 36 31 Mason Massey 99 32 Landon Cassill 4 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 34 Jesse Little 78 35 Joe Graf Jr. 7 36 Matt Mills 5 37 Colby Howard 15 38 Natalie Decker 23 39 Ryan Vargas # 6 40 Jason White 13

# rookie