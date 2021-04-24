NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Talladega: Xfinity race live updates, Austin Cindric is on the pole
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 starts at 4 p.m. on FOX.
The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) with stages ending on laps 25, 50 and 113. All times are Eastern.
Stage 1
Lap 10, 3:21 p.m.: The outside lane is now the clearly dominant choice, and spotters are feeding drivers the positions of teammates to seek help from later. The running order is Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones in the top-five.
Lap 5, 3:15 p.m.: Daniel Hemric leads on the outside lane, with Austin Cindric dropping behind him. Justin Haley leads the inside lane, but the outside lane appears to be the early preference with slightly more cars in line. Joey Gase heads to the garage before the start of the race. His team says the No. 28 car lost fuel pressure and they couldn’t get the car re-fired. Gase is running multiple laps down.
Pre-race
Engines have been fired under sunny skies after earlier reports of rain. The weather is expected to remain rain-free through the end of the race. Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones are the four Xfinity drivers competing the Dash 4 Cash competition, which will award the highest-finishing driver of those four with a $100,000 bonus.
Scary crash closes ARCA race
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old driver, was transported to a local hospital near Talladega Superspeedway after he was involved in a flaming wreck during Saturday’s ARCA race. The General Tire 200 concluded with a single-lap shootout. Corey Heim took the checkered flag. Dave Mader finished second and Nick Sanchez finished third. Click here to read more about Lancaster’s crash and the latest on his condition.
Pre-race pit selection penalties for three teams
NASCAR announces that pre-race technical inspection is complete. Three teams failed twice and will lose their pit selection for the next race at Darlington; Those teams are the No. 54 driven by Ty Dillon (starting 16th), the No. 16 driven by A.J. Allmendinger (11th) and the No. 39 driven by Ryan Sieg (17th). There were no three-time failures, meaning no team will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Austin Cindric is starting on the pole with Daniel Hemric in the front row for the Ag-Pro 300. Cindric has two wins this season, at Daytona and Phoenix, to lead the series in points, followed by Hemric. The green flag is at 4:09 p.m.
Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Austin Cindric
|22
|2
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|3
|Harrison Burton
|20
|4
|Noah Gragson
|9
|5
|Justin Haley
|11
|6
|Josh Berry #
|8
|7
|Brandon Jones
|19
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Jeb Burton
|10
|10
|Myatt Snider
|2
|11
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|12
|Michael Annett
|1
|13
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|14
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|15
|Josh Williams
|92
|16
|Ty Dillon
|54
|17
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|18
|Brandon Brown
|68
|19
|Riley Herbst
|98
|20
|Jade Buford
|48
|21
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|22
|Colin Garrett
|26
|23
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|24
|Gray Gaulding
|52
|25
|Bayley Currey
|74
|26
|David Starr
|61
|27
|Timmy Hill
|66
|28
|Caesar Bacarella
|90
|29
|Joey Gase
|28
|30
|Alex Labbe
|36
|31
|Mason Massey
|99
|32
|Landon Cassill
|4
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|34
|Jesse Little
|78
|35
|Joe Graf Jr.
|7
|36
|Matt Mills
|5
|37
|Colby Howard
|15
|38
|Natalie Decker
|23
|39
|Ryan Vargas #
|6
|40
|Jason White
|13
# rookie
