NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Talladega: Xfinity race live updates, Austin Cindric is on the pole

Justin Haley (11) runs behind Chase Briscoe (98) and Noah Gragson (9) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Justin Haley (11) runs behind Chase Briscoe (98) and Noah Gragson (9) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore AP
Lincoln, Ala.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 starts at 4 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) with stages ending on laps 25, 50 and 113. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1

Lap 10, 3:21 p.m.: The outside lane is now the clearly dominant choice, and spotters are feeding drivers the positions of teammates to seek help from later. The running order is Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones in the top-five.

Lap 5, 3:15 p.m.: Daniel Hemric leads on the outside lane, with Austin Cindric dropping behind him. Justin Haley leads the inside lane, but the outside lane appears to be the early preference with slightly more cars in line. Joey Gase heads to the garage before the start of the race. His team says the No. 28 car lost fuel pressure and they couldn’t get the car re-fired. Gase is running multiple laps down.

Pre-race

Engines have been fired under sunny skies after earlier reports of rain. The weather is expected to remain rain-free through the end of the race. Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones are the four Xfinity drivers competing the Dash 4 Cash competition, which will award the highest-finishing driver of those four with a $100,000 bonus.

Scary crash closes ARCA race

Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old driver, was transported to a local hospital near Talladega Superspeedway after he was involved in a flaming wreck during Saturday’s ARCA race. The General Tire 200 concluded with a single-lap shootout. Corey Heim took the checkered flag. Dave Mader finished second and Nick Sanchez finished third. Click here to read more about Lancaster’s crash and the latest on his condition.

Pre-race pit selection penalties for three teams

NASCAR announces that pre-race technical inspection is complete. Three teams failed twice and will lose their pit selection for the next race at Darlington; Those teams are the No. 54 driven by Ty Dillon (starting 16th), the No. 16 driven by A.J. Allmendinger (11th) and the No. 39 driven by Ryan Sieg (17th). There were no three-time failures, meaning no team will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Austin Cindric is starting on the pole with Daniel Hemric in the front row for the Ag-Pro 300. Cindric has two wins this season, at Daytona and Phoenix, to lead the series in points, followed by Hemric. The green flag is at 4:09 p.m.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega

OrderDriverCar No.
1Austin Cindric22
2Daniel Hemric18
3Harrison Burton20
4Noah Gragson9
5Justin Haley11
6Josh Berry #8
7Brandon Jones19
8Justin Allgaier7
9Jeb Burton10
10Myatt Snider2
11AJ Allmendinger16
12Michael Annett1
13Brett Moffitt2
14Jeremy Clements51
15Josh Williams92
16Ty Dillon54
17Ryan Sieg39
18Brandon Brown68
19Riley Herbst98
20Jade Buford48
21Kyle Weatherman47
22Colin Garrett26
23Tommy Joe Martins44
24Gray Gaulding52
25Bayley Currey74
26David Starr61
27Timmy Hill66
28Caesar Bacarella90
29Joey Gase28
30Alex Labbe36
31Mason Massey99
32Landon Cassill4
33Jeffrey Earnhardt0
34Jesse Little78
35Joe Graf Jr.7
36Matt Mills5
37Colby Howard15
38Natalie Decker23
39Ryan Vargas #6
40Jason White13

# rookie

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Colton Herta matches dad, grabs pole in tight IndyCar field

April 24, 2021 3:58 PM

Sports

3 driver deaths in 24 hours in Australian rally in Tasmania

April 24, 2021 3:41 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service