NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega
Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega with a last-lap pass of Ford teammate Matt DiBenedetto. He led just one lap of the overtime race.
William Byron finished in second and Michael McDowell finished in third.
With under five laps to go and DiBenedetto in the lead, the caution came out for debris on the track. Part of Martin Truex Jr.’s tire came apart on the track as he was running laps down, forcing a late caution.
After the restart, DiBenedetto went high rounding the second turn, and Keselowski had help from a line with McDowell just behind him in the low lane. McDowell stayed behind Keselowski, who pulled away in the front of the pack, but said he wasn’t able to get enough momentum pulling off Keselowski to make a pass. DiBenedetto finished in fifth.
A full analysis will be posted here shortly.
Race results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|--
|191
|47.527
|201.485
|2
|24
|William Byron
|0.102
|191
|47.619
|201.096
|3
|34
|Michael McDowell
|0.103
|191
|47.556
|201.363
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|0.211
|191
|47.929
|199.796
|5
|21
Matt DiBenedetto
|0.395
|191
47.566
201.32
|6
16
* Kaz Grala
0.396
191
47.721
200.666
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|0.418
|191
|47.802
|200.326
|8
|3
|Austin Dillon
|0.541
|191
|47.599
|201.181
|9
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|0.574
|191
|48.039
|199.338
|10
|41
|Cole Custer
|0.621
|191
|47.531
|201.469
|11
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|0.734
|191
|47.838
|200.176
|12
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|0.77
|191
|48.095
|199.106
|13
|6
|Ryan Newman
|0.918
|191
|47.834
|200.192
|14
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|0.923
|191
|47.632
|201.041
|15
|10
|Aric Almirola
|0.927
|191
|47.712
|200.704
|16
|42
|Ross Chastain
|1.012
|191
|48.152
|198.87
|17
|20
|Christopher Bell
|1.013
|191
|47.582
|201.253
|18
|18
|Kyle Busch
|1.033
|191
|47.553
|201.375
|19
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|1.201
|191
|47.226
|202.77
|20
|96
|* Harrison Burton(i)
|1.666
|191
|47.871
|200.038
|21
|17
|Chris Buescher
|2.125
|191
|47.632
|201.041
|22
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|2.343
|191
|47.814
|200.276
|23
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|3.165
|191
|47.568
|201.312
|24
|9
|Chase Elliott
|3.292
|191
|47.913
|199.862
|25
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|8.13
|191
|47.748
|200.553
|26
|15
|JJ Yeley(i)
|10.019
|191
|48.152
|198.87
|27
|43
|Erik Jones
|0.348
|190
|47.759
|200.507
|28
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-1
|190
|47.901
|199.912
|29
|66
|* Timmy Hill(i)
|-1
|190
|48.148
|198.887
|30
|77
|Justin Haley(i)
|-1
|190
|47.747
|200.557
|31
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-2
|189
|47.602
|201.168
|32
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|-3
|188
|47.922
|199.825
|33
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|-5
|186
|47.328
|202.333
|34
|28
|Joey Gase(i)
|-5
|186
|48.132
|198.953
|35
|1
|Kurt Busch
|-6
|185
|47.687
|200.809
|36
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-11
|180
|48.621
|196.952
|37
|0
|Quin Houff
|-23
|168
|47.763
|200.49
|38
|48
|Alex Bowman
|-68
|123
|47.429
|201.902
|39
|22
|Joey Logano
|-132
|59
|48.251
|198.462
|40
|5
|Kyle Larson
|-188
|3
|54.38
|176.094
Comments