NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads the pack to the green flag during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega with a last-lap pass of Ford teammate Matt DiBenedetto. He led just one lap of the overtime race.

William Byron finished in second and Michael McDowell finished in third.

With under five laps to go and DiBenedetto in the lead, the caution came out for debris on the track. Part of Martin Truex Jr.’s tire came apart on the track as he was running laps down, forcing a late caution.

After the restart, DiBenedetto went high rounding the second turn, and Keselowski had help from a line with McDowell just behind him in the low lane. McDowell stayed behind Keselowski, who pulled away in the front of the pack, but said he wasn’t able to get enough momentum pulling off Keselowski to make a pass. DiBenedetto finished in fifth.

Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best time Best speed 1 2 Brad Keselowski -- 191 47.527 201.485 2 24 William Byron 0.102 191 47.619 201.096 3 34 Michael McDowell 0.103 191 47.556 201.363 4 4 Kevin Harvick 0.211 191 47.929 199.796 5 21 Matt DiBenedetto 0.395 191 47.566 201.32 6 16 * Kaz Grala 0.396 191 47.721 200.666 7 8 Tyler Reddick 0.418 191 47.802 200.326 8 3 Austin Dillon 0.541 191 47.599 201.181 9 12 Ryan Blaney 0.574 191 48.039 199.338 10 41 Cole Custer 0.621 191 47.531 201.469 11 14 Chase Briscoe # 0.734 191 47.838 200.176 12 38 Anthony Alfredo # 0.77 191 48.095 199.106 13 6 Ryan Newman 0.918 191 47.834 200.192 14 37 * Ryan Preece 0.923 191 47.632 201.041 15 10 Aric Almirola 0.927 191 47.712 200.704 16 42 Ross Chastain 1.012 191 48.152 198.87 17 20 Christopher Bell 1.013 191 47.582 201.253 18 18 Kyle Busch 1.033 191 47.553 201.375 19 23 Bubba Wallace 1.201 191 47.226 202.77 20 96 * Harrison Burton(i) 1.666 191 47.871 200.038 21 17 Chris Buescher 2.125 191 47.632 201.041 22 7 Corey LaJoie 2.343 191 47.814 200.276 23 99 Daniel Suarez 3.165 191 47.568 201.312 24 9 Chase Elliott 3.292 191 47.913 199.862 25 78 BJ McLeod(i) 8.13 191 47.748 200.553 26 15 JJ Yeley(i) 10.019 191 48.152 198.87 27 43 Erik Jones 0.348 190 47.759 200.507 28 51 Cody Ware(i) -1 190 47.901 199.912 29 66 * Timmy Hill(i) -1 190 48.148 198.887 30 77 Justin Haley(i) -1 190 47.747 200.557 31 19 Martin Truex Jr. -2 189 47.602 201.168 32 11 Denny Hamlin -3 188 47.922 199.825 33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -5 186 47.328 202.333 34 28 Joey Gase(i) -5 186 48.132 198.953 35 1 Kurt Busch -6 185 47.687 200.809 36 52 Josh Bilicki -11 180 48.621 196.952 37 0 Quin Houff -23 168 47.763 200.49 38 48 Alex Bowman -68 123 47.429 201.902 39 22 Joey Logano -132 59 48.251 198.462 40 5 Kyle Larson -188 3 54.38 176.094