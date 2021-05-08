NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Xfinity’s Steakhouse Elite 200 race today

Josh Berry makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Josh Berry makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill AP

The NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Steakhouse Elite 200 race starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1



Pre-race

1:12 p.m.: “Pretty rare that you get a chance to do something that this car hasn’t done,” Austin Cindric is told on his radio. The driver is starting in the front row and in the Dash4Cash race.

1:05 p.m.: Engines have been fired at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson receive the loudest cheers during driver introductions, but the loudest cheers come for Dale Earnhardt Jr. pacing the field ahead of the green flag in the restored No. 8.

12:40 p.m.: Driver introductions are starting up at Darlington Raceway under clear skies. The national anthem is coming up at 12:55 p.m., followed by the command to fire engines at 1:02 p.m. and the green flag at 1:12 p.m. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father’s restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova for parade laps. The late Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a three-time Darlington winner in the series, and twice won in a GM Goodwrench-sponsored No. 8 at Darlington.

OrderDriverCar No.
1A.J. Allmendinger16
2Austin Cindric22
3Jeb Burton10
4Justin Haley11
5Noah Gragson9
6Riley Herbst98
7Daniel Hemric18
8Harrison Burton20
9Brandon Brown68
10Myatt Snider2
11Ryan Sieg39
12Jeremy Clements51
13Brett Moffitt2
14Tommy Joe Martins44
15Timmy Hill66
16Justin Allgaier7
17David Starr61
18Jade Buford48
19Landon Cassill4
20Michael Annett1
21Josh Williams92
22Brandon Jones19
23Alex Labbe36
24Josh Berry8
25Colby Howard15
26Kyle Weatherman47
27Brandon Gdovic26
28Jeffrey Earnhardt0
29Ty Gibbs54
30Joe Graf, Jr.7
31Jesse Little78
32Matt Mills5
33Ryan Ellis99
34Ryan Vargas6
35J.J. Yeley17
36Tanner Berryhill23
37Gray Gaulding52
38B.J. McLeod90
39Bayley Currey74
40Matt Jaskol13
41Ronnie Bassett, Jr.77
42Jordan Anderson31
43Andy Lally3
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service