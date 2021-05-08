NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Xfinity’s Steakhouse Elite 200 race today

Josh Berry makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

The NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Steakhouse Elite 200 race starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1







Pre-race

1:12 p.m.: “Pretty rare that you get a chance to do something that this car hasn’t done,” Austin Cindric is told on his radio. The driver is starting in the front row and in the Dash4Cash race.

1:05 p.m.: Engines have been fired at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson receive the loudest cheers during driver introductions, but the loudest cheers come for Dale Earnhardt Jr. pacing the field ahead of the green flag in the restored No. 8.

12:40 p.m.: Driver introductions are starting up at Darlington Raceway under clear skies. The national anthem is coming up at 12:55 p.m., followed by the command to fire engines at 1:02 p.m. and the green flag at 1:12 p.m. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father’s restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova for parade laps. The late Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a three-time Darlington winner in the series, and twice won in a GM Goodwrench-sponsored No. 8 at Darlington.

Order Driver Car No. 1 A.J. Allmendinger 16 2 Austin Cindric 22 3 Jeb Burton 10 4 Justin Haley 11 5 Noah Gragson 9 6 Riley Herbst 98 7 Daniel Hemric 18 8 Harrison Burton 20 9 Brandon Brown 68 10 Myatt Snider 2 11 Ryan Sieg 39 12 Jeremy Clements 51 13 Brett Moffitt 2 14 Tommy Joe Martins 44 15 Timmy Hill 66 16 Justin Allgaier 7 17 David Starr 61 18 Jade Buford 48 19 Landon Cassill 4 20 Michael Annett 1 21 Josh Williams 92 22 Brandon Jones 19 23 Alex Labbe 36 24 Josh Berry 8 25 Colby Howard 15 26 Kyle Weatherman 47 27 Brandon Gdovic 26 28 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 29 Ty Gibbs 54 30 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 31 Jesse Little 78 32 Matt Mills 5 33 Ryan Ellis 99 34 Ryan Vargas 6 35 J.J. Yeley 17 36 Tanner Berryhill 23 37 Gray Gaulding 52 38 B.J. McLeod 90 39 Bayley Currey 74 40 Matt Jaskol 13 41 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 42 Jordan Anderson 31 43 Andy Lally 3