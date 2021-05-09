NASCAR results: Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup race at Darlington Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) AP

Martin Truex Jr. held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to win the Goodyear 400. Truex led 248 of 293 laps in a dominant performance, becoming the first stage winner to also win the race at Darlington.

Larson was second, and rest of top five was Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

Over the final 20 laps, Larson closed to withing a half second of Truex, who had been ahead by more than five seconds for most of the final stage. Larson made up two seconds on the final pit stops, and appeared to be stalking the lead, but Truex found another gear in the final five to pull away for his third win of the season.

Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best time Best speed 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. -- 293 29.473 166.851 2 5 Kyle Larson 2.571 293 30.19 162.888 3 18 Kyle Busch 6.209 293 29.633 165.95 4 24 William Byron 17.067 293 29.894 164.501 5 11 Denny Hamlin 21.939 293 29.76 165.242 6 4 Kevin Harvick 23.951 293 29.215 168.324 7 9 Chase Elliott 24.739 293 30.185 162.915 8 12 Ryan Blaney 26.667 293 30.218 162.737 9 17 Chris Buescher 27.077 293 30.127 163.229 10 6 Ryan Newman -1 292 30.433 161.588 11 14 Chase Briscoe # -1 292 30.334 162.115 12 8 Tyler Reddick -1 292 29.82 164.909 13 22 Joey Logano -1 292 29.795 165.048 14 20 Christopher Bell -1 292 30.13 163.213 15 42 Ross Chastain -2 291 30.56 160.916 16 3 Austin Dillon -2 291 30.248 162.576 17 48 Alex Bowman -2 291 30.377 161.886 18 43 Erik Jones -2 291 30.743 159.958 19 21 Matt DiBenedetto -3 290 30.175 162.969 20 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -3 290 30.547 160.985 21 23 Bubba Wallace -3 290 30.709 160.135 22 7 Corey LaJoie -3 290 30.708 160.141 23 99 Daniel Suarez -3 290 30.572 160.853 24 2 Brad Keselowski -3 290 29.43 167.095 25 37 * Ryan Preece -3 290 30.693 160.219 26 38 Anthony Alfredo # -4 289 30.825 159.533 27 34 Michael McDowell -5 288 30.465 161.418 28 77 Justin Haley(I) -5 288 30.826 159.528 29 53 JJ Yeley(i) -7 286 31.188 157.676 30 0 Quin Houff -7 286 31.333 156.946 31 15 James Davison -7 286 31.131 157.965 32 78 BJ McLeod(i) -8 285 31.089 158.178 33 52 Josh Bilicki -48 245 31.689 155.183 34 51 Cody Ware(i) -105 188 31.074 158.254 35 1 Kurt Busch -187 106 30.582 160.8 36 41 Cole Custer -196 97 30.668 160.35 37 10 Aric Almirola -288 5 30.743 159.958