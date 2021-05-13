NASCAR no longer requiring masks in competition areas of racetracks

NASCAR announced Thursday that it will no longer require masks in the competition footprint, meaning in the infield and garage area, while outdoors for races starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Masks have been required outdoors for individuals in the competition area, which includes team members and NASCAR officials, since returning amid the pandemic almost exactly one year ago.

Masks are still required inside buildings, haulers or any other enclosed spaces and where state or local mandates necessitate mask use, according to NASCAR’s updated Event Operational Protocol.

“Going forward, our focus is on encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and preventing the indoor spread of COVID-19,” the statement read.

Starting last weekend at Darlington, a small number of vaccinated media members were also allowed in the infield area. Dover is hosting walk-up vaccinations at the speedway this weekend as the track hosts Xfinity and Cup races.