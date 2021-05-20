NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto’s future is uncertain, but he’s practicing patience

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Matt DiBenedetto waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. DiBenedetto, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Cole Custer are the four drivers below the cutline headed into the knockout race. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) AP

Matt DiBenedetto’s journey in NASCAR has taught the driver patience. He capitalized on what he called a lifetime opportunity with the Wood Brothers last season after landing a ride in the No. 21 Ford on short notice.

DiBenedetto made the playoffs for the first time in his career last year and is again on the points bubble 13 races into this season after a heartbreaking near-win at Talladega and three top-10 finishes in a row before Darlington.

While reports swirled this week about Penske driver Brad Keselowski considering an offer to move to Roush Fenway Racing next year, DiBenedetto said he’s inclined to wait to see how things unfold this Silly Season rather than speculate on what that could mean for him.

“I’ve learned that I just have to be patient and know there are just things that have to unfold,” said DiBenedetto, who is in his last season of his contract with the Wood Brothers. “We have to be kind of OK with the unknown.”

DiBenedetto spoke with The Observer about playing the waiting game, NASCAR’s road course race in Austin, Texas, his last name and more.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Alex Andrejev: I saw a clip recently that was a compilation of announcers mispronouncing your last name. I was laughing because I know the struggle of misspelling it. You seemed to take it in stride on Twitter, but do you ever get offended by that?

Matt DiBenedetto: I don’t ever take myself very seriously. It’s, first off, completely understandable because my name is not meant for the heat of the battle. And in a time and in a world where we need the most flash we can get anyways, I love the humor and getting a good laugh out of it, so it is pretty funny.

this is gold https://t.co/fLDSjYsLwe — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) May 3, 2021

AA: Are you Italian?

MD: Yeah, my dad’s side is full Italian. So my full name is Matthew Guido DiBenedetto. My grandfather’s first name was Guido, so that’s where that comes from.

AA: You had three top-10 finishes in a row before Darlington. You led laps and were so close to winning at Talladega. How do you feel like the beginning of this season has gone for the No. 21 team compared with last year?

MD: So the very start of the season, it was the worst start to a season I’ve ever had in my life, but it was all due to circumstances all out of our control. We crashed at the Daytona 500. We blew a tire at the next race. We just had a really rough start, but we knew it was nothing that reflected on our program and our strength as a team, because it was just bad circumstances or bad luck or whatever people want to call it. After that, I knew that once we got in a rhythm, we could show our strength. And sure enough we got in that rhythm, started clicking off a bunch of solid finishes, those three top 10s in a row, competing for wins, doing the things that I knew we were more than capable of as a team, and we made an incredible rebound in points in a very short time. I couldn’t believe that we came from 30-something in points up to the playoff cut line in such a short time. So it just shows what strengths we do have as a team and the great people behind it, because I’m nothing without the people around me, and it’s something I’m really proud of.

Matt DiBenedetto (21) and Brad Keselowski (2) drive into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber AP

AA: Paul Menard played a big role in you getting to the Wood Brothers. He’ll be back for the Trucks race at Circuit of the Americas this weekend. How do you feel about his return? Have you talked to him about it at all?

MD: Yeah, that’s going to be neat. I’m happy for Paul, especially since he’s gone through a lot. He had to have neck surgery after he retired. The recovery was quite a bit from that, so I know he’s been anxious to get back behind the wheel and in a competition setting, so I’m pumped for him. He’s a great friend and has changed my entire career and life. I know he was happy he was able to just get behind the wheel and start testing some cars. He’s feeling really good. So from a personal standpoint that will be pretty cool to see him back behind the wheel and racing and doing what he loves.

AA: How familiar are you with COTA?

MD: We went out there (earlier this year) and I drove a Trans-Am car, tested it at the track, just did a practice at the track to get familiar with it. That was helpful, but also being able to learn an entirely new racetrack on the Ford simulator. That’s big. It’s different from going to a new oval and learning a couple turns. Trying to learn an entire 20-turn layout in 50 minutes of practice, where we’re only going to get really a handful of practice laps, means we really need those resources beforehand. That’s what helps a ton to get us kind of in a rhythm and really have a good feel for the track and know what our cars are going to be like, figuring out breaking zones, all that stuff before you go.

AA: Practice is back for this weekend at a new track, but others have said it will feel short. How much can you actually accomplish in that time?

MD: It’s gonna be really quick. With a 50-minute practice, it’ll go by fast. So you’re only getting nine laps of practice, 10 laps or something like that, give or take. … I think you’ve gotta go in with a plan and be pretty decisive cause it’s short time. ... It’s pretty crucial to unload with your starting setup close.

AA: Have discussions around your contract and where you’ll be next year started?

MD: I’m an open book. Everyone that knows me knows I’m super honest, and currently I know nothing (laughs). It’s one of those things where I’ve learned that I just have to be patient and know there are just things that have to unfold. We have to be kind of OK with the unknown. The part that I do know is that I’m really lucky. I’ve been able to establish myself in the sport and can contend for wins. I know that any team that I go to I can improve and make better, and this is my life. I’ve gained the respect of my competitors, race teams, all of that. So I’m super, super thankful for that part. And my journey to getting here has also taught me that I have to be patient in these types of situations and not sit and stress over ‘em. Honestly, I feel like I’m in the best position I’ve ever been in because I know what I can do for any team, that wherever I land next year, I know what my capabilities are. I know that I’m able to win in the Cup Series, so there’s a lot of great things that I’m confident in, and as far as the ride, I just have to wait and let things unfold in their time, and hopefully they come fairly soon so I can start sorting out what next year holds for me, but I feel good about it.

AA: Motorsport.com first reported this week that Brad Keselowski could be moving to Roush Fenway Racing next year. Has that changed anything for you?

MD: I know no more than you or anybody else knows just from reading and via social media. I don’t consider anything done until it’s official and it’s all speculation. That part of the season is approaching, but nothing new on my end.