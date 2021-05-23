NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at COTA live updates: Tyler Reddick on the pole, nine cars dropping to the rear for Cup race
The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas is today. The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix race starts at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 68 laps (231 miles) on the 3.41-mile road course with stages ending on laps 15, 32 and 68. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Pre-race
1:18 p.m.: Nine cars will drop to the rear for today’s race for unapproved adjustments. Many teams worked on their equipment following qualifying this morning. Tyler Reddick earned the first pole position in his Cup career with a lap of 132.911 seconds (92.363 mph). Kyle Larson will start alongside Reddick in the front row, in second.
The following nine drivers will drop to the rear at the start of the race for unapproved adjustments: Daniel Suárez (previously 15th), Denny Hamlin (19th), Aric Almirola (26th), Chase Briscoe (27th), Chris Buescher (28th), Erik Jones (29th), James Davison (32nd), Cody Ware (35th) and Anthony Alfredo (37th).
12:40 p.m.: NASCAR informs teams to switch to rain tires for the race at 2:30 p.m. Qualifying this morning ran in dry conditions, but rain is in the forecast this afternoon with a 60-80% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. NASCAR is able to declare either a “damp” or “wet” start based on the level of moisture at the track. For a damp start, teams are able to elect to mount tires. For a wet start, teams are required to use rain tires for the road course race in the rain.
How to watch NASCAR race at COTA
Starting order for NASCAR Cup race at COTA
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|3
|* Austin Cindric
|33
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|5
|William Byron
|24
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|12
|Alex Bowman
|48
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|14
|Cole Custer
|41
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|17
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|19
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|20
|Ross Chastain
|42
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|26
|Aric Almirola
|10
|27
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|28
|Chris Buescher
|17
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|32
|James Davison
|15
|33
|Ty Dillon
|96
|34
|Ryan Newman
|6
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Ryan Preece
|37
|37
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|38
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|39
|Kyle Tilley
|78
|40
|Quin Houff
|00
