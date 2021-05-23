NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at COTA live updates: Tyler Reddick on the pole, nine cars dropping to the rear for Cup race

Austin Cindric (22) leads Justin Allgaier (7) and Kyle Busch (54) out of Turn 18 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Austin Cindric (22) leads Justin Allgaier (7) and Kyle Busch (54) out of Turn 18 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Chuck Burton AP

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas is today. The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix race starts at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 68 laps (231 miles) on the 3.41-mile road course with stages ending on laps 15, 32 and 68. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

1:18 p.m.: Nine cars will drop to the rear for today’s race for unapproved adjustments. Many teams worked on their equipment following qualifying this morning. Tyler Reddick earned the first pole position in his Cup career with a lap of 132.911 seconds (92.363 mph). Kyle Larson will start alongside Reddick in the front row, in second.

The following nine drivers will drop to the rear at the start of the race for unapproved adjustments: Daniel Suárez (previously 15th), Denny Hamlin (19th), Aric Almirola (26th), Chase Briscoe (27th), Chris Buescher (28th), Erik Jones (29th), James Davison (32nd), Cody Ware (35th) and Anthony Alfredo (37th).

12:40 p.m.: NASCAR informs teams to switch to rain tires for the race at 2:30 p.m. Qualifying this morning ran in dry conditions, but rain is in the forecast this afternoon with a 60-80% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. NASCAR is able to declare either a “damp” or “wet” start based on the level of moisture at the track. For a damp start, teams are able to elect to mount tires. For a wet start, teams are required to use rain tires for the road course race in the rain.

How to watch NASCAR race at COTA

  • Race: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix
  • Distance: 231 miles on a 3.41-mile road course, 68 laps (stages end on Laps 15, 32 and 68)
  • When: Sunday 2:30 p.m.
  • TV: FS1 (1 p.m.)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

    • Starting order for NASCAR Cup race at COTA

    OrderDriverCar No.
    1Tyler Reddick8
    2Kyle Larson5
    3* Austin Cindric33
    4Kyle Busch18
    5William Byron24
    6Joey Logano22
    7AJ Allmendinger16
    8Chase Elliott9
    9Ryan Blaney12
    10Christopher Bell20
    11Kevin Harvick4
    12Alex Bowman48
    13Kurt Busch1
    14Cole Custer41
    15Daniel Suarez99
    16Austin Dillon3
    17Martin Truex Jr.19
    18Bubba Wallace23
    19Denny Hamlin11
    20Ross Chastain42
    21Matt DiBenedetto21
    22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
    23Michael McDowell34
    24Brad Keselowski2
    25Corey LaJoie7
    26Aric Almirola10
    27Chase Briscoe14
    28Chris Buescher17
    29Erik Jones43
    30Justin Haley77
    31Josh Bilicki52
    32James Davison15
    33Ty Dillon96
    34Ryan Newman6
    35Cody Ware51
    36Ryan Preece37
    37Anthony Alfredo38
    38Garrett Smithley53
    39Kyle Tilley78
    40Quin Houff00
      Comments  

    Sports

    Reddick snags 1st pole ahead of NASCAR Texas Grand Prix

    May 23, 2021 1:27 PM
    Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service