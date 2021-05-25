NASCAR power rankings: The best drivers heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the annual Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The race is 6 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

Below are The Observer’s NASCAR power rankings for the week of May 24. This list is updated each week.

HONORABLE MENTION

Joey Logano (previously unranked) finished third at Circuit of the Americas last weekend for his sixth top-five finish (eighth top-10) and his second top-five in a row after earning a fifth-place finish at Dover the weekend prior. Logano is fourth in points (486) behind Denny Hamlin (597), William Byron (499) and Kyle Larson (487).

Denny Hamlin (-1) continues to lead the series in points but has dropped out of the top-three in our Power Rankings after a 14th-place finish at COTA. Hamlin has been a consistent frontrunner with nine top-five finishes in 14 races, but has yet to win a race this year.

TOP 3

3. William Byron (-1) drops a single spot after finishing in 11th place Sunday to end his streak of top-10s. Byron had 11 top-10 finishes in a row prior to last weekend, which is the longest streak of top-10s in his NASCAR career. He heads to his hometown track at Charlotte this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. Last year, he finished the race in 20th.

2. Kyle Larson (+2) moves up to No. 2 from Honorable Mention after earning his third second-place finish in a row at COTA. NASCAR ended Sunday’s race early due to poor visibility and standing water on the track. Chase Elliott was in the lead when the race was red-flagged for rain, but it’s possible Larson could have caught up with Elliott low on fuel had the field completed the full amount of laps. Regardless, the No. 5 team heads to Charlotte with momentum.

1. Martin Truex Jr. (no change) finished in the bottom half for a second week in row at Circuit of the Americas after a violent wreck with Cole Custer on the backstretch. He finished 19th the weekend prior at Dover and is now sixth in points, but still has the most wins of any Cup driver this season with three and races this weekend at Charlotte, where he has two wins and six top-10 finishes in the last six races on the oval.