NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Rain washes away Trucks qualifying, race is tonight
The NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is tonight. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starts at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 134 laps (201 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Rain cancels Trucks qualifying
Rain hit Charlotte Motor Speedway just as today’s Xfinity practice rolled to a close to cancel the qualifying session for the NASCAR Truck Series. That means all 38 trucks will make the final show. The starting lineup is set based on NASCAR’s performance metric that weights a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s points ranking (35%) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15%).
Based on that formula, last weekend’s winner at Circuit of the Americas Todd Gilliland will start on the pole for tonight’s race with Sheldon Creed in the front row. Two drivers, Timothy Peters and Drew Dollar, will drop to the rear for the start of the race after damaging their trucks during practice and switching to a backup.
Seven Truck Series drivers spun during the practice session for teams earlier in the day. John Hunter Nemechek, a two-time race winner this year, said earlier that the track felt like “ice” on the freshly laid traction compound during the practice session. His truck hit the wall early in practice and the team had to make repairs following the session.
Riley Herbst, who finished with the fastest speed at Xfinity practice, said he wished NASCAR didn’t lay any PJ1 because it’s so inconsistent.
“Last year, we had it and that was the place to be,” Herbst said. “If you weren’t in it, you were in trouble. Now if you touch it, you’re gonna spin out. I think it adds a cool feature to it. I just wish it was more consistent”
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE
- Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
- Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Date: Friday, May 28
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1 (8 p.m. ET)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134
NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING ORDER
|Truck No.
|Driver
|Row 1
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Row 2
|3
|Austin Hill
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Row 3
|5
|Ben Rhodes
|6
|Zane Smith
|Row 4
|7
|Tyler Ankrum
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|Row 5
|9
|Carson Hocevar #
|10
|Matt Crafton
|Row 6
|11
|Stewart Friesen
|12
|Hailie Deegan #
|Row 7
|13
|Austin Wayne Self
|14
|Johnny Sauter
|Row 8
|15
|Derek Kraus
|16
|Ryan Truex
|Row 9
|17
|Drew Dollar
|18
|Timmy Hill
|Row 10
|19
|Bayley Currey
|20
|Jack Wood
|Row 11
|21
|Kris Wright #
|22
|Christian Eckes
|Row 12
|23
|Chandler Smith #
|24
|Tate Fogleman
|Row 13
|25
|Tanner Gray
|26
|Chase Purdy #
|Row 14
|27
|Cory Roper
|28
|Bret Holmes
|Row 15
|29
|Timothy Peters
|30
|CJ McLaughlin
|Row 16
|31
|Ty Majeski
|32
|Danny Bohn
|Row 17
|33
|Keith McGee
|34
|Akinori Ogata
|Row 18
|35
|Spencer Boyd
|36
|Dawson Cram
|Row 19
|37
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|38
|Trey Hutchens III
# rookie
