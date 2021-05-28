NASCAR truck race at Charlotte: How to watch, race and qualifying details, entry list

Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Tenda Heal Ford, leads the field to starts the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year. Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will continue with a stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday.

There will be a single-lap qualifying round before the race. Qualifying begins at 5:35 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 134 laps — 201 miles.

In 2020, Chase Elliott won the race, while Kyle Busch finished in second. Busch has won two Truck Series races this year, but he’s not entered in today’s race at Charlotte, nor has Elliott.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered the race, but only 36 will qualify.

Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Sheldon Creed and Todd Gilliland are among the drivers racing Friday.

Gilliland won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. Nemechek enters the weekend as the series points leader.

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte





Race : North Carolina Education Lottery 200

: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Track : Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Friday, May 28

: Friday, May 28 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV : FS1 (8 p.m. ET)

: FS1 (8 p.m. ET) Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 entry list

Truck No. Driver Team *24 Jack Wood Chevy Accessories Chevrolet *15 Tanner Gray Ford Performance Ford *34 CJ McLaughlin Sci Aps Toyota *04 Cory Roper CarQuest Auto Parts Ford *30 Danny Bohn North American Motor Car Toyota *41 Dawson Cram Camping World Chevrolet *11 Spencer Davis Inox Supreme Lubricants Toyota *14 Trey Hutchens III Heintz Bros. Performance Chevrolet *20 Spencer Boyd Credit MRI Chevrolet *56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Chevrolet *22 Austin Wayne Self GOTEXAN/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet *3 Keith McGee Easy Care/BG Services/Bommarito Chevrolet *13 Johnny Sauter Tenda Equine & Pet Care Products Toyota *10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Fastener Supply Company Ford *9 Grant Enfinger Camping World Chevrolet *66 Ty Majeski SimCraft Toyota *12 Tate Fogleman Da-Quick Clip/Operation KARE Chevrolet *1 Hailie Deegan Toter/Engine Ice Ford *23 Chase Purdy BamaBuggies.com Chevrolet *40 Ryan Truex Marquis Spas Chevrolet *98 Christian Eckes Farm Paint/Curb Records Toyota *45 Bayley Currey Niece Chevrolet *02 Kris Wright First National Bank Chevrolet *52 Stewart Friesen Halmar International Toyota *88 Matt Crafton Jack Links/Menards Toyota *32 Bret Holmes SOUTHERN STATES BANK Chevrolet *51 Drew Dollar Sunbelt Rentals Toyota *16 Austin Hill United Rentals Toyota *42 Carson Hocevar Scott’s/GMPartsNow Chevrolet *4 John Hunter Nemechek Mobil 1 Toyota *25 Timothy Peters Rackley Roofing Chevrolet *21 Zane Smith Good Sam Chevrolet *38 Todd Gilliland The Pete Store Ford *26 Tyler Ankrum LiUNA! Chevrolet *99 Ben Rhodes Bombardier LearJet 75 Toyota *2 Sheldon Creed Liftkits4less.com Chevrolet *19 Derek Kraus NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota *33 Akinori Ogata Good Sam Chevrolet *18 Chandler Smith Safelite AutoGlass Toyota

* — Must qualify based on time.