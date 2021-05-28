NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR truck race at Charlotte: How to watch, race and qualifying details, entry list
NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will continue with a stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday.
There will be a single-lap qualifying round before the race. Qualifying begins at 5:35 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 134 laps — 201 miles.
In 2020, Chase Elliott won the race, while Kyle Busch finished in second. Busch has won two Truck Series races this year, but he’s not entered in today’s race at Charlotte, nor has Elliott.
Thirty-nine drivers have entered the race, but only 36 will qualify.
Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Sheldon Creed and Todd Gilliland are among the drivers racing Friday.
Gilliland won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. Nemechek enters the weekend as the series points leader.
How to watch NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
- Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
- Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Date: Friday, May 28
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1 (8 p.m. ET)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134
North Carolina Education Lottery 200 entry list
|Truck No.
|Driver
|Team
|*24
|Jack Wood
|Chevy Accessories Chevrolet
|*15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford Performance Ford
|*34
|CJ McLaughlin
|Sci Aps Toyota
|*04
|Cory Roper
|CarQuest Auto Parts Ford
|*30
|Danny Bohn
|North American Motor Car Toyota
|*41
|Dawson Cram
|Camping World Chevrolet
|*11
|Spencer Davis
|Inox Supreme Lubricants Toyota
|*14
|Trey Hutchens III
|Heintz Bros. Performance Chevrolet
|*20
|Spencer Boyd
|Credit MRI Chevrolet
|*56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports Chevrolet
|*22
|Austin Wayne Self
|GOTEXAN/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet
|*3
|Keith McGee
|Easy Care/BG Services/Bommarito Chevrolet
|*13
|Johnny Sauter
|Tenda Equine & Pet Care Products Toyota
|*10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Fastener Supply Company Ford
|*9
|Grant Enfinger
|Camping World Chevrolet
|*66
|Ty Majeski
|SimCraft Toyota
|*12
|Tate Fogleman
|Da-Quick Clip/Operation KARE Chevrolet
|*1
|Hailie Deegan
|Toter/Engine Ice Ford
|*23
|Chase Purdy
|BamaBuggies.com Chevrolet
|*40
|Ryan Truex
|Marquis Spas Chevrolet
|*98
|Christian Eckes
|Farm Paint/Curb Records Toyota
|*45
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Chevrolet
|*02
|Kris Wright
|First National Bank Chevrolet
|*52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International Toyota
|*88
|Matt Crafton
|Jack Links/Menards Toyota
|*32
|Bret Holmes
|SOUTHERN STATES BANK Chevrolet
|*51
|Drew Dollar
|Sunbelt Rentals Toyota
|*16
|Austin Hill
|United Rentals Toyota
|*42
|Carson Hocevar
|Scott’s/GMPartsNow Chevrolet
|*4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|*25
|Timothy Peters
|Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
|*21
|Zane Smith
|Good Sam Chevrolet
|*38
|Todd Gilliland
|The Pete Store Ford
|*26
|Tyler Ankrum
|LiUNA! Chevrolet
|*99
|Ben Rhodes
|Bombardier LearJet 75 Toyota
|*2
|Sheldon Creed
|Liftkits4less.com Chevrolet
|*19
|Derek Kraus
|NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota
|*33
|Akinori Ogata
|Good Sam Chevrolet
|*18
|Chandler Smith
|Safelite AutoGlass Toyota
* — Must qualify based on time.
