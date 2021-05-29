NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole, Xfinity race starting
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is today. The Alsco Uniforms 300 starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 200. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
1 p.m.: Xfinity cars are getting ready to race with driver introductions. The invocation is delivered and singer Amia Nico performs the national anthem live at the track as fans hold a giant American flag open in the grandstands. A few minutes late, engines roar to life at the command.
12 p.m.: Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600. He wins the position with a time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 miles per hour).
“Long race tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do,” Larson says on FS1.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start with Larson in the front row. Eight Chevrolets will start in the top-10.
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Best time (sec.)
|Best speed (mph)
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|29.953
|180.282
|2
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|29.96
|180.24
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|29.969
|180.186
|4
|William Byron
|24
|29.97
|180.18
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|29.993
|180.042
|6
|Austin Dillon
|3
|30.029
|179.826
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|30.045
|179.73
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|30.064
|179.617
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|30.069
|179.587
|10
|Ross Chastain
|42
|30.072
|179.569
|11
|Kurt Busch
|1
|30.09
|179.462
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|30.09
|179.462
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|30.111
|179.336
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|30.112
|179.33
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30.143
|179.146
|16
|Joey Logano
|22
|30.146
|179.128
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|30.159
|179.051
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|30.207
|178.767
|19
|Erik Jones
|43
|30.231
|178.625
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|30.241
|178.566
|21
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|30.27
|178.394
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|30.274
|178.371
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|30.298
|178.23
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|30.323
|178.083
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|30.325
|178.071
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|30.33
|178.042
|27
|Chris Buescher
|17
|30.336
|178.006
|28
|Ryan Preece
|37
|30.402
|177.62
|29
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|30.415
|177.544
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|30.708
|175.85
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|30.834
|175.131
|32
|Quin Houff
|0
|30.939
|174.537
|33
|BJ McLeod
|78
|30.952
|174.464
|34
|Cody Ware
|53
|30.971
|174.357
|35
|James Davison
|15
|31.493
|171.467
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|51
|31.499
|171.434
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|31.569
|171.054
|38
|David Starr
|66
|33.071
|163.285
# rookie
11 a.m.: Riley Herbst wins the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity race with a speed of (183.986 miles per hour). He is followed by full-time Cup driver Chase Briscoe, who’s entered in today’s Xfinity race and qualified with a speed of 181.653. Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger round of the top-five.
NASCAR Xfinity starting order
|Row
|Driver
|Car No.
|Row 1:
|Riley Herbst
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|99
|Row 2:
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|Austin Cindric
|22
|Row 3:
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|Row 4:
|Myatt Snider
|2
|Ty Gibbs #
|54
|Row 5:
|Jeb Burton
|10
|Ty Dillon
|23
|Row 6:
|Justin Haley
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|Row 7:
|Harrison Burton
|20
|Brandon Jones
|19
|Row 8:
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|31
|Row 9:
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|Josh Berry #
|8
|Row 10:
|Michael Annett
|1
|Ryan Vargas #
|4
|Row 11:
|Stefan Parsons
|76
|Chad Finchum
|13
|Row 12:
|Noah Gragson
|9
|Matt Mills
|5
|Row 13:
|Jade Buford #
|48
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|Row 14:
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|Landon Cassill
|6
|Row 15:
|Colby Howard
|15
|Jesse Little
|78
|Row 16:
|Cody Ware
|17
|Brandon Brown
|68
|Row 17:
|Alex Labbe
|36
|Josh Williams
|92
|Row 18:
|Grant Enfinger
|26
|Timmy Hill
|66
# rookie
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY RACE AT CHARLOTTE
- Race: Alsco Uniforms 300
- Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Date: Saturday, May 29
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1 (12 p.m. ET)
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 200
Comments