NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole, Xfinity race starting

Kyle Larson, left, leads the pack of Alex Bowman, center left, William Byron, center right, and Chase Elliott, right, during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
CONCORD

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is today. The Alsco Uniforms 300 starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 200. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

1 p.m.: Xfinity cars are getting ready to race with driver introductions. The invocation is delivered and singer Amia Nico performs the national anthem live at the track as fans hold a giant American flag open in the grandstands. A few minutes late, engines roar to life at the command.

12 p.m.: Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600. He wins the position with a time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 miles per hour).

“Long race tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do,” Larson says on FS1.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start with Larson in the front row. Eight Chevrolets will start in the top-10.

OrderDriverCar No.Best time (sec.)Best speed (mph)
1Kyle Larson529.953180.282
2Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4729.96180.24
3Chase Elliott929.969180.186
4William Byron2429.97180.18
5Kevin Harvick429.993180.042
6Austin Dillon330.029179.826
7Alex Bowman4830.045179.73
8Martin Truex Jr.1930.064179.617
9Daniel Suarez9930.069179.587
10Ross Chastain4230.072179.569
11Kurt Busch130.09179.462
12Ryan Blaney1230.09179.462
13Brad Keselowski230.111179.336
14Denny Hamlin1130.112179.33
15Tyler Reddick830.143179.146
16Joey Logano2230.146179.128
17Christopher Bell2030.159179.051
18Bubba Wallace2330.207178.767
19Erik Jones4330.231178.625
20Kyle Busch1830.241178.566
21Chase Briscoe #1430.27178.394
22Matt DiBenedetto2130.274178.371
23Cole Custer4130.298178.23
24Michael McDowell3430.323178.083
25Ryan Newman630.325178.071
26Corey LaJoie730.33178.042
27Chris Buescher1730.336178.006
28Ryan Preece3730.402177.62
29Anthony Alfredo #3830.415177.544
30Justin Haley7730.708175.85
31Aric Almirola1030.834175.131
32Quin Houff030.939174.537
33BJ McLeod7830.952174.464
34Cody Ware5330.971174.357
35James Davison1531.493171.467
36Garrett Smithley5131.499171.434
37Josh Bilicki5231.569171.054
38David Starr6633.071163.285

# rookie



11 a.m.: Riley Herbst wins the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity race with a speed of (183.986 miles per hour). He is followed by full-time Cup driver Chase Briscoe, who’s entered in today’s Xfinity race and qualified with a speed of 181.653. Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger round of the top-five.

NASCAR Xfinity starting order

RowDriverCar No.
Row 1:Riley Herbst98


Chase Briscoe99
Row 2:Daniel Hemric18


Austin Cindric22
Row 3:AJ Allmendinger16


Jeremy Clements51
Row 4:Myatt Snider2


Ty Gibbs #54
Row 5:Jeb Burton10


Ty Dillon23
Row 6:Justin Haley11


Ryan Sieg39
Row 7:Harrison Burton20


Brandon Jones19
Row 8:Brett Moffitt2


Tyler Reddick31
Row 9:Jeffrey Earnhardt0


Josh Berry #8
Row 10:Michael Annett1


Ryan Vargas #4
Row 11:Stefan Parsons76


Chad Finchum13
Row 12:Noah Gragson9


Matt Mills5
Row 13:Jade Buford #48


Justin Allgaier7
Row 14:Tommy Joe Martins44


Landon Cassill6
Row 15:Colby Howard15


Jesse Little78
Row 16:Cody Ware17


Brandon Brown68
Row 17:Alex Labbe36


Josh Williams92
Row 18:Grant Enfinger26


Timmy Hill66

# rookie

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY RACE AT CHARLOTTE

