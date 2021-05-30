Coke 600 results: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race at Charlotte as Hendrick makes history

NASCAR driver Kyle LarsonÕs pit crew hurry around the front of the car during a pit stop in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Motor Speedway was Rick Hendrick’s world and all the other NASCAR teams were just living in it on Sunday. It was as if the Hendrick Motorsports owner knew something others didn’t last weekend when — asked about a potential win at the Coca-Cola 600 — he smiled over at driver Kyle Larson.

“Kyle needs to do it,” Hendrick said.

The No. 5 driver delivered on the prophecy, handing Hendrick the organization’s 269th victory to surpass Petty Enterprises in all-time wins in the Cup series. Larson led a race-high 328 laps of 400 and swept all four stages.

HMS teammate Chase Elliott finished in second and Kyle Busch finished third.

The drama of the night centered on the battles between teammates, with all four Hendrick cars finishing in the top-10 at the end of each race stage. Only Busch was there at the end to break up the party.

“I’m living the dream for sure,” Larson said after winning his second win of the season.

HMS is riding a wave of momentum after all four Hendrick cars finished in the top-four at Dover two weeks ago and defending series champion Elliott secured Hendrick’s record-tying victory last weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Coke 600 race results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time behind 1 5 Kyle Larson -- 2 9 Chase Elliott 10.051 3 18 Kyle Busch 10.228 4 24 William Byron 10.509 5 48 Alex Bowman 11.547 6 3 Austin Dillon 16.467 7 11 Denny Hamlin 17.397 8 17 Chris Buescher 17.599 9 8 Tyler Reddick 18.657 10 4 Kevin Harvick 23.509 11 2 Brad Keselowski 24.403 12 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24.638 13 12 Ryan Blaney 28.931 14 23 Bubba Wallace 29.104 15 99 Daniel Suarez -2 16 43 Erik Jones -2 17 22 Joey Logano -2 18 21 Matt DiBenedetto -2 19 7 Corey LaJoie -2 20 34 Michael McDowell -2 21 41 Cole Custer -3 22 10 Aric Almirola -3 23 14 Chase Briscoe # -3 24 20 Christopher Bell -3 25 38 Anthony Alfredo # -3 26 37 * Ryan Preece -3 27 6 Ryan Newman -4 28 77 Justin Haley(i) -5 29 19 Martin Truex Jr. -9 30 53 Cody Ware(i) -11 31 78 BJ McLeod(i) -11 32 0 Quin Houff -11 33 15 James Davison -12 34 51 Garrett Smithley(i) -13 35 52 Josh Bilicki -18 36 66 * David Starr(i) -31 37 42 Ross Chastain -41 38 1 Kurt Busch -261